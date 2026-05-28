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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russian-belarusian-nuclear-exercises-comply-with-npt---belarusian-foreign-ministry-1124204767.html
Russian-Belarusian Nuclear Exercises Comply With NPT - Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Russian-Belarusian Nuclear Exercises Comply With NPT - Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Nuclear exercises jointly conducted by Russia and Belarus comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and are an analogue of the NATO practice of "joint nuclear missions," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-05-28T11:41+0000
2026-05-28T11:41+0000
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"Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister [Igor Sekreta] stated that joint nuclear training with Russia fully complies with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, is an analogue of the NATO practice of 'joint nuclear missions' and is exclusively defensive in nature," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Information about the exercises was open and publicly available from the very beginning, the ministry added.
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Russian-Belarusian Nuclear Exercises Comply With NPT - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

11:41 GMT 28.05.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankFrom May 19 to 21, Russian forces conducted exercises to prepare and deploy nuclear units at full combat readiness, including joint operations with nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus.
From May 19 to 21, Russian forces conducted exercises to prepare and deploy nuclear units at full combat readiness, including joint operations with nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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MINSK (Sputnik) - Nuclear exercises jointly conducted by Russia and Belarus comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and are an analogue of the NATO practice of "joint nuclear missions," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister [Igor Sekreta] stated that joint nuclear training with Russia fully complies with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, is an analogue of the NATO practice of 'joint nuclear missions' and is exclusively defensive in nature," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
Information about the exercises was open and publicly available from the very beginning, the ministry added.
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