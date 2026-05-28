https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russian-belarusian-nuclear-exercises-comply-with-npt---belarusian-foreign-ministry-1124204767.html

Russian-Belarusian Nuclear Exercises Comply With NPT - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Russian-Belarusian Nuclear Exercises Comply With NPT - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Nuclear exercises jointly conducted by Russia and Belarus comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and are an analogue of the NATO practice of "joint nuclear missions," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-05-28T11:41+0000

2026-05-28T11:41+0000

2026-05-28T11:41+0000

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belarusian foreign ministry

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons

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"Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister [Igor Sekreta] stated that joint nuclear training with Russia fully complies with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, is an analogue of the NATO practice of 'joint nuclear missions' and is exclusively defensive in nature," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Information about the exercises was open and publicly available from the very beginning, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/baseless-us-nuclear-weapons-test-could-blow-apart-npt-warns-top-arms-control-expert-1123034946.html

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nato, russia, belarus, belarusian foreign ministry, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons