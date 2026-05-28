https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/putin-lauds-kazakhstan-as-one-of-russias-premier-trade-allies-1124202544.html

Putin Lauds Kazakhstan as One of Russia's Premier Trade Allies

Putin Lauds Kazakhstan as One of Russia's Premier Trade Allies

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are on the rise and dynamically developing based on principles of equality.

2026-05-28T08:39+0000

2026-05-28T08:39+0000

2026-05-28T09:45+0000

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Putin noted that both nations harmonize their efforts across all areas of mutual engagement.A substantial package of bilateral cooperation agreements is ready for signing, President Putin said.Russian-Kazakh Trade Up by More Than 9% in Q1 of 2026Trade between Russia and Kazakhstan increased by more than 9% in the first quarter of 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."Last year, the trade amounted to over $28 billion, and this year it increased by more than 9% in the first quarter," Putin said.Strategic Partnership Between Russia, Kazakhstan Based on FriendshipAdditionally, Putin underscored the importance of the joint statement outlining seven principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, which both countries are scheduled to adopt on Thursday.In his talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin accentuated three key points: first, Moscow and Astana have readied a substantial package of cooperation agreements for signing; second, Kazakhstan continues to be one of Russia's foremost trading partners; and third, their collaboration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) stands as a model of constructive international cooperation.The seven principles encompass key areas of interaction between Russia and Kazakhstan — not only at the state level but also on a broader, human level, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier.The third principle defines the shared border as “as a space of good-neighborliness and cooperation,” the fourth centers on economic partnership; and the fifth embraces “linguistic and cultural diversity as a shared heritage, traditional values, and civilizational closeness.”“The sixth principle is youth, educational exchanges, and cooperation in sports,” Ushakov added. “Finally, the seventh principle is a shared vision for the future,” he concluded.Russia Ranks First in Direct Investment into Kazakhstan's EconomyIt is Russia that is currently the leader in direct investment in the economy of Kazakhstan, and Astana will continue to work in this vein, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said."Russia is currently the leader in direct investment in our economy: $29 billion. And we will continue to work in this vein," Tokayev said.Trade between Kazakhstan and Russia is growing and will soon reach a record $30 billion, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.Russia and Kazakhstan currently have 177 joint projects with total investments of around $53 billion, the Kazakh president also said.Kazakhstan will work to strengthen its strategic partnership with Russia, Tokayev added.President Tokayev put the spotlight on the Astana-Moscow partnership: the two capitals coordinate on nearly every world issue “We interact and cooperate on almost all international matters,” he said during his meeting with Putin.The Kazakh leader extolled Putin’s visit to Astana as a validation of the special relations binding the two nations.Regardless of the current global turbulence, both nations are moving full steam ahead, with their economic cooperation gaining fresh strength, Kazakhstan's president stressed.“Despite the difficult situation in the world, our cooperation, especially in the economic sphere, is successfully developing, and trade volumes are growing,” Tokayev said.Kazakh President Hails Face-To-Face Talks With Putin as SuccessfulKazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the exclusive negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin as successful.The Kazakh president added that he considers Putin's visit to Astana as confirmation of the special relations between the two countries. There are no disputable issues between Kazakhstan and Russia, the president said.Astana and Moscow cooperate on almost all issues on the international agenda, Tokayev added.Putin's Visit Crucial for Eurasian SecurityRussian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan is of great importance for security on the Eurasian continent, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.He added that Kazakhstan and Russia are essentially the foundation of the Eurasian space."This event is of enormous importance for the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries," Tokayev said.The future of Russia will be bright and promising under Putin's leadership, the Kazakh president added.The people of Kazakhstan are interested in friendship and cooperation with Russia, Tokayev also said, adding that the third Future Games in Astana will serve to strengthen humanitarian contacts, especially among youth.Deal to Build Nuclear Power Plant in KazakhstanTokayev thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the agreement to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday for a state visit. He was accompanied to Astana by a delegation of more than 30 officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and nine federal ministers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-arrives-in-kazakhstan-on-state-visit-1124200261.html

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