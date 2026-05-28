https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/tehran-authorities-rebuilding-area-partially-destroyed-in-us-israeli-strikes-1124203913.html

Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes

Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes

Sputnik International

The authorities of Tehran continue to rebuild a residential area in the east of the capital, part of which was destroyed as a result of bombing by the United States and Israel in March, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2026-05-28T09:39+0000

2026-05-28T09:39+0000

2026-05-28T09:39+0000

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Crews and special equipment are dismantling the rubble of buildings near Tehran's Resalat Square, some of which have been razed to the ground. Nearby, there is a pile of debris mixed with the belongings of former residents and a pile of metal left over from cars, the correspondent reported. The buildings across the street also suffered serious damage. Walls have collapsed in almost all apartments, and part of the interior is still preserved somewhere inside. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html

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tehran, middle east, israel, us, iran, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike