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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/tehran-authorities-rebuilding-area-partially-destroyed-in-us-israeli-strikes-1124203913.html
Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes
Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes
Sputnik International
The authorities of Tehran continue to rebuild a residential area in the east of the capital, part of which was destroyed as a result of bombing by the United States and Israel in March, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-05-28T09:39+0000
2026-05-28T09:39+0000
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Crews and special equipment are dismantling the rubble of buildings near Tehran's Resalat Square, some of which have been razed to the ground. Nearby, there is a pile of debris mixed with the belongings of former residents and a pile of metal left over from cars, the correspondent reported. The buildings across the street also suffered serious damage. Walls have collapsed in almost all apartments, and part of the interior is still preserved somewhere inside. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html
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Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes

09:39 GMT 28.05.2026
© Александр ВильфTehran
Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
© Александр Вильф
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The authorities of Tehran continue to rebuild a residential area in the east of the capital, part of which was destroyed as a result of bombing by the United States and Israel in March, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Crews and special equipment are dismantling the rubble of buildings near Tehran's Resalat Square, some of which have been razed to the ground. Nearby, there is a pile of debris mixed with the belongings of former residents and a pile of metal left over from cars, the correspondent reported.
The buildings across the street also suffered serious damage. Walls have collapsed in almost all apartments, and part of the interior is still preserved somewhere inside.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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