https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/tehran-authorities-rebuilding-area-partially-destroyed-in-us-israeli-strikes-1124203913.html
Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes
Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes
Sputnik International
The authorities of Tehran continue to rebuild a residential area in the east of the capital, part of which was destroyed as a result of bombing by the United States and Israel in March, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-05-28T09:39+0000
2026-05-28T09:39+0000
2026-05-28T09:39+0000
us-israel war on iran
tehran
middle east
israel
us
iran
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/12/1124144441_0:50:3465:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_24c53879bee7fa451858f980dee16d14.jpg
Crews and special equipment are dismantling the rubble of buildings near Tehran's Resalat Square, some of which have been razed to the ground. Nearby, there is a pile of debris mixed with the belongings of former residents and a pile of metal left over from cars, the correspondent reported. The buildings across the street also suffered serious damage. Walls have collapsed in almost all apartments, and part of the interior is still preserved somewhere inside. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html
tehran
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/12/1124144441_368:0:3099:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_798a387d5e677cb20e2b01ca10b53890.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
tehran, middle east, israel, us, iran, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
tehran, middle east, israel, us, iran, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Tehran Authorities Rebuilding Area Partially Destroyed in US-Israeli Strikes
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The authorities of Tehran continue to rebuild a residential area in the east of the capital, part of which was destroyed as a result of bombing by the United States and Israel in March, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Crews and special equipment are dismantling the rubble of buildings near Tehran's Resalat Square, some of which have been razed to the ground. Nearby, there is a pile of debris mixed with the belongings of former residents and a pile of metal left over from cars, the correspondent reported.
The buildings across the street also suffered serious damage. Walls have collapsed in almost all apartments, and part of the interior is still preserved somewhere inside.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes
on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.