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US Assist Peace Talks But Still Supply Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
US Assist Peace Talks But Still Supply Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russia is negotiating with the United States, but Washington is also maintaining relations with Kiev, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
2026-05-28T15:58+0000
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"We are conducting peace negotiations with the Americans. Or rather, American mediators are assisting in these negotiations. But the Americans are maintaining their relations with Ukraine," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Zelensky probably sent more than one letter to Washington, the Kremlin aide added. On Wednesday, Kiev Indepndent reported that Vladimir Zelensky had written a letter to US President Donald Trump requesting an increase in the supply of air defense systems and missiles for them due to the growing ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces.
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US Assist Peace Talks But Still Supply Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

15:58 GMT 28.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is negotiating with the United States, but Washington is also maintaining relations with Kiev, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
"We are conducting peace negotiations with the Americans. Or rather, American mediators are assisting in these negotiations. But the Americans are maintaining their relations with Ukraine," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Zelensky probably sent more than one letter to Washington, the Kremlin aide added.
"I think the Americans need weapons elsewhere as well. I do not think the Americans will immediately rush to fulfill these requests or demands from Ukraine," Ushakov said.
On Wednesday, Kiev Indepndent reported that Vladimir Zelensky had written a letter to US President Donald Trump requesting an increase in the supply of air defense systems and missiles for them due to the growing ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces.
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Ukraine Continues Futile Resistance Instead of Opening Way to Peace Process - Kremlin
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