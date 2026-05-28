https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/us-assist-peace-talks-but-still-supply-ukraine---kremlin-aide-1124205941.html

US Assist Peace Talks But Still Supply Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

US Assist Peace Talks But Still Supply Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russia is negotiating with the United States, but Washington is also maintaining relations with Kiev, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

2026-05-28T15:58+0000

2026-05-28T15:58+0000

2026-05-28T15:58+0000

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"We are conducting peace negotiations with the Americans. Or rather, American mediators are assisting in these negotiations. But the Americans are maintaining their relations with Ukraine," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Zelensky probably sent more than one letter to Washington, the Kremlin aide added. On Wednesday, Kiev Indepndent reported that Vladimir Zelensky had written a letter to US President Donald Trump requesting an increase in the supply of air defense systems and missiles for them due to the growing ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/ukraine-continues-futile-resistance-instead-of-opening-way-to-peace-process---kremlin-1123837989.html

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