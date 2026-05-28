https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/us-treasury-warns-oman-against-facilitating-tolls-for-strait-of-hormuz-1124205824.html

US Treasury Warns Oman Against Facilitating Tolls for Strait of Hormuz

US Treasury Warns Oman Against Facilitating Tolls for Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Thursday warned Oman against facilitating tolls on vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening aggressive action against those involved.

2026-05-28T15:55+0000

2026-05-28T15:55+0000

2026-05-28T15:55+0000

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"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent said via X. Efforts to hinder the free passage of commercial shipping through the waterway should be opposed by all countries, the secretary said. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that under a peace agreement with Tehran, the strait will be controlled by neither Iran, nor by any other country as the US will "watch over it." The leader further threatened to "blow up" Oman if it attempted to gain control over it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/us-sanctions-irans-persian-gulf-strait-authority-1124201246.html

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