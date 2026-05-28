International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/us-treasury-warns-oman-against-facilitating-tolls-for-strait-of-hormuz-1124205824.html
US Treasury Warns Oman Against Facilitating Tolls for Strait of Hormuz
US Treasury Warns Oman Against Facilitating Tolls for Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Thursday warned Oman against facilitating tolls on vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening aggressive action against those involved.
2026-05-28T15:55+0000
2026-05-28T15:55+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
us
oman
strait of hormuz
tehran
treasury
peace deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_4edebd3eea9320a27fb1ca5caa4b8cff.jpg
"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent said via X. Efforts to hinder the free passage of commercial shipping through the waterway should be opposed by all countries, the secretary said. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that under a peace agreement with Tehran, the strait will be controlled by neither Iran, nor by any other country as the US will "watch over it." The leader further threatened to "blow up" Oman if it attempted to gain control over it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/us-sanctions-irans-persian-gulf-strait-authority-1124201246.html
oman
strait of hormuz
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_e086b74a714af2e442287b04f5e64e24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, oman, strait of hormuz, tehran, treasury, peace deal
donald trump, us, oman, strait of hormuz, tehran, treasury, peace deal

US Treasury Warns Oman Against Facilitating Tolls for Strait of Hormuz

15:55 GMT 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Thursday warned Oman against facilitating tolls on vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening aggressive action against those involved.
"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent said via X.
Efforts to hinder the free passage of commercial shipping through the waterway should be opposed by all countries, the secretary said.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that under a peace agreement with Tehran, the strait will be controlled by neither Iran, nor by any other country as the US will "watch over it." The leader further threatened to "blow up" Oman if it attempted to gain control over it.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Sanctions Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority
04:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала