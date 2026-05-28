https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/zelensky-hindering-peace-deal-on-ukraine---us-congresswoman-1124204182.html
Zelensky Hindering Peace Deal on Ukraine - US Congresswoman
Zelensky Hindering Peace Deal on Ukraine - US Congresswoman
Sputnik International
Vladimir Zelensky is hindering a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said on Thursday.
2026-05-28T09:51+0000
2026-05-28T09:51+0000
2026-05-28T09:51+0000
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Luna's response came after Zelensky wrote on X that a letter urging increased deliveries of air defense systems and missiles amid a growing ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces had been delivered to US President Donald Trump and the US Congress. In addition to refusing to hold the elections, Zelensky had previously redirected funds allocated by Washington to Joe Biden's election campaign, the congresswoman recalled. In November 2025, Trump claimed that the United States stopped transferring military aid directly to Ukraine, instead selling weapons to NATO, which alliance members then sent to Kiev. Russia maintains that weapons supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/russian-foreign-minister-says-ukrainian-peace-process-lacks-concrete-initiatives-1124003443.html
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anna paulina luna, us, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukraine, nato, us congress, russia, peace, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks, peace plan, peace deal
Zelensky Hindering Peace Deal on Ukraine - US Congresswoman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Vladimir Zelensky is hindering a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said on Thursday.
Luna's response came after Zelensky wrote on X that a letter urging increased deliveries of air defense systems and missiles amid a growing ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces had been delivered to US President Donald Trump and the US Congress.
"You are holding up the peace deal Volodymyr. IT IS TIME TO ACCEPT IT," Luna replied on X.
In addition to refusing to hold the elections, Zelensky had previously redirected funds allocated by Washington to Joe Biden's election campaign, the congresswoman recalled.
In November 2025, Trump claimed that the United States stopped transferring military aid directly to Ukraine, instead selling weapons to NATO, which alliance members then sent to Kiev. Russia maintains that weapons supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.