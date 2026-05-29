https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/cuba-warns-of-growing-threat-of-aggression-from-us---foreign-ministry-1124208236.html
Cuba Warns of Growing Threat of Aggression From US - Foreign Ministry
Cuba Warns of Growing Threat of Aggression From US - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The threat of US aggression against Cuba is growing amid intensified economic pressure and tightened sanctions, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal Ferreiro said on Friday.
2026-05-29T09:19+0000
2026-05-29T09:19+0000
2026-05-29T09:19+0000
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"The danger of military aggression against Cuba is growing every day," the top Cuban diplomat said during parliamentary hearings. Washington has intensified economic pressure on the island to an unprecedented degree in recent months, with new restrictive measures aimed at strangling Cuba's economy and provoking a humanitarian crisis, she said. The US is also creating new pretexts to increase pressure on Havana and possibly justify military action against the country, she said. Cuba has criticized accusations against revolutionary leader Raul Castro, calling them a crude and fraudulent insinuation. Cuba poses no threat to the US and does not engage in hostile activity against Washington from its territory, Vidal Ferreiro said. In the event of aggression, Cuba will defend its sovereignty and independence at any cost, she added. In recent months, the US has intensified political and economic pressure on Cuba. Specifically, in January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba, and declared a national emergency citing an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. This measure has exacerbated fuel shortages on the island and affected electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
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cuba, us-cuba relations, us, raul castro, donald trump, havana, washington, aggression, aggressive policies
cuba, us-cuba relations, us, raul castro, donald trump, havana, washington, aggression, aggressive policies
Cuba Warns of Growing Threat of Aggression From US - Foreign Ministry
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The threat of US aggression against Cuba is growing amid intensified economic pressure and tightened sanctions, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal Ferreiro said on Friday.
"The danger of military aggression against Cuba is growing every day," the top Cuban diplomat said during parliamentary hearings.
Washington has intensified economic pressure on the island to an unprecedented degree in recent months, with new restrictive measures aimed at strangling Cuba's economy and provoking a humanitarian crisis, she said.
"The economic war imposed more than six decades ago has been tightened in an unprecedented way in recent months," the deputy minister said.
The US is also creating new pretexts to increase pressure on Havana
and possibly justify military action against the country, she said. Cuba has criticized accusations against revolutionary leader Raul Castro, calling them a crude and fraudulent insinuation.
Cuba poses no threat to the US and does not engage in hostile activity against Washington from its territory, Vidal Ferreiro said.
"Cuba does not want conflict. We have always been a country of peace, solidarity, and respectful relations with other states," she said.
In the event of aggression, Cuba will defend its sovereignty and independence at any cost, she added.
In recent months, the US has intensified political and economic pressure on Cuba. Specifically, in January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba, and declared a national emergency citing an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. This measure has exacerbated fuel shortages on the island and affected electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.