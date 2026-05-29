https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/from-iskander-to-kinzhal-how-russias-missile-systems-shape-perceptions-of-national-security-1124212516.html

From Iskander to Kinzhal: How Russia’s Missile Systems Shape Perceptions of National Security

From Iskander to Kinzhal: How Russia’s Missile Systems Shape Perceptions of National Security

Sputnik International

When President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia has the capability to eliminate a potential aggressor, he may have been referring to the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons, National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.

2026-05-29T19:03+0000

2026-05-29T19:03+0000

2026-05-29T19:03+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

vladimir putin

igor korotchenko

russia

iskander-m

kinzhal missile system

zircon

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

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"The systems in question include the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile system, the Zircon hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, and the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile," the pundit said."In addition, Russia possesses a fully deployed arsenal of strategic nuclear forces," Korotchenko noted.Putin told reporters during a press briefing following his visit to Kazakhstan that Russia has “all the means necessary to level” any aggressor attempting to strike Russian air-defense bases in the Kaliningrad region, in response to remarks by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys.Earlier, Budrys said that the NATO states have the capability, if necessary, to level Russian air defense bases in the Kaliningrad region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russia-has-means-to-destroy-anyone-targeting-its-air-defense-bases---putin-1124211083.html

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military & intelligence, vladimir putin, igor korotchenko, russia, iskander-m, kinzhal missile system, zircon, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile