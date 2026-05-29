https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russia-has-means-to-destroy-anyone-targeting-its-air-defense-bases---putin-1124211083.html

Russia Has Means to Destroy Anyone Targeting Its Air Defense Bases - Putin

Russia Has Means to Destroy Anyone Targeting Its Air Defense Bases - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has all the means to destroy anyone who attempts to destroy its air defense bases.

2026-05-29T16:55+0000

2026-05-29T16:55+0000

2026-05-29T17:11+0000

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Earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the NATO Baltic states have the capability, if necessary, to level Russian air defense bases in the Kaliningrad region.Ukraine Conflict Nearing Its End, Media Must Face the TruthPutin said that the Ukraine conflict is nearing its end based on battlefield realities. He sharply criticized European media for failing to report the Starobelsk incident in LPR, calling it “not journalism, but mass deception.”Russia's attack on the Kiev region was a response to the Ukrainian forces' attack on Starobelsk, Vladimir Putin said.Putin called the coverage of the Ukrainian airstrike on Starobelsk in European media disgraceful and a nightmare, adding that journalists should be ashamed of themselves for silencing the attack on the Lugansk People's Republic.Putin called western media "means of mass deception."Russian troops are advancing in all directions in the special military operation zone, Putin said."Our troops are advancing in all directions, well, you see it. Every single day," Putin told reporters.Russia needs to strengthen its air defense system, and this is being done, the president added.Europe Has Lost by Rejecting Russian EnergyVladimir Putin said that Europe, including Germany, has suffered from its decision to reject Russian energy supplies.“We built and began constructing the Nord Stream pipelines. And was that bad for the German state, for the German economy? Now that they have refused our energy, has it gotten any better? They try to get oil from Kazakhstan, but the transit still goes through us,” Putin told journalists.Russia's Policy Towards West Not Aggressive - PutinRussia's policy toward European countries is not aggressive, Vladimir Putin said."Russia has never had aggressive intentions toward European countries," Putin said at a press conference, adding that Russia has never had aggressive intentions towards European countries.Putin called European politicians' statements about preparing for war with Russia nonsense and said that Russia had never threatened European countries.Russia Satisfied With Results of Talks With KazakhstanRussia is satisfied with the results of negotiations with Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin said.Maintaining close relations between Russia and Kazakhstan is of paramount importance, as it creates an important level of trust between the two states, the Russian president added."We have a record trade [with Kazakhstan], exceeding 20 billion dollars, and it shows good growth trends," Putin also said.Russia One of Three Countries That Have Chance to Create Its Own Sovereign AIRussia is one of three countries that have a chance to create its own sovereign artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia has clear competitive advantages for the development of AI, for example, opportunities in the fields of nuclear and hydroelectric power, the president added.Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners are interested in Russian AI developments, Putin also said.Russia is ready to share its AI developments with its EAEU partners so that they can create their own national platforms, the president said."As for the future [of the EAEU], what will it look like, we would all very much like it, myself included, to be high-tech, above all, and not simply based on mutual supplies of raw materials or food products, which is crucial for ensuring food security. I would like it to be high-tech, with an exchange of goods, services, and high-value-added products," Putin said.Incident Involving Drone in RomaniaRussian President Vladimir Putin said he had just learned of an incident involving an alleged Russian drone in Romania.No one can say who the drone that crashed in Romania belongs to until an examination is carried out, the Russian president said, adding that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not visit Romania and did not examine the wreckage of the alleged Russian drone."We know that Ukrainian drones have flown into Finland, Poland, and some of the Baltic states. The initial reaction was exactly the same as now in Romania: look, the Russians are coming, the Russians are shooting. Then, a short time later, it turned out that these had nothing to do with Russian aircraft, but were drones of Ukrainian origin," Putin said.Russia will conduct an objective investigation and provide an appropriate assessment if it receives objective data on the drone that crashed in Romania, Putin also said.Earlier in the day, the Romanian Defense Ministry said that a drone had struck the roof of a building in Galati, injuring two people. Romanian authorities blamed Russia for the incident but provided no evidence. Furthermore, the Romanian military did not intercept the drone, although it was tracked by radar systems.Russia Handed Over Drone Remains From Attack on President's Residence to USRussia handed over to the United States for examination the fragments of drones that attacked the Russian president's residence last December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."At one point, we handed over to representatives of the American administration information and the remains of drones that attempted to strike one of the residences of the President of the Russian Federation – we simply handed them over for examination," Putin told journalists.Russia, Kazakhstan Not Just Planning to Build Nuclear Power Plant, They Creating IndustryRussia and Kazakhstan are not just planning to build a nuclear power plant, but they are creating an industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia, by funding the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, is not giving away this money, but it will be returned with interest, Putin said, calling the financing mechanism for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan standard international practice.Cooperation with Astana in nuclear energy is also beneficial for Russia because Kazakhstan is one of the countries with the largest uranium deposits, Putin said.Construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be beneficial for both Kazakhstan and Russia, the Russian president added.Discussion on Armenia's Membership in EAEU Can Only Be Sincere, OpenDiscussions on Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union can only be sincere and open, Vladimir Putin said.Any economic decisions Yerevan's move closer to the EU will not damage humanitarian ties between Russia and Armenia, Putin said, adding that Russian and Armenian peoples are bound by bonds of friendship and special relations for centuries, and everything that is good for Armenians is acceptable for Russia.The crisis in Ukraine began with attempts to join the EU, Putin added.Russia will raise energy prices for Armenia if it withdraws from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Putin said.Increased prices for Russian energy resources will cost Armenia 14% of its GDP, Putin said.Low energy prices for Armenia are not the only benefit of cooperation with Russia, Putin said, adding that Armenia will lose access to free trade agreements adopted by the union, and its citizens will have to buy patents to work in Russia if the country leaves the EAEU.Russia will also be forced to curtail all economic work related to integration processes if Armenia leaves the association, the Russian president said.Armenia should consider which markets its agricultural products will go to if economic ties with the EAEU are severed, Putin added.The interest of the EAEU member states in the union is growing, Vladimir Putin said.The EAEU leaders agreed to meet in St. Petersburg in December as usual, Putin added.Representative delegations from EAEU countries will participate in the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."Regarding the participation of our EAEU partners, they come to this event in St. Petersburg every year for the economic forum, and this year there will be large delegations, including the main guest, who is one of the EAEU observer countries," Putin said.The main guest of the SPIEF-2026 will be from among the EAEU observer countries, Putin added.

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