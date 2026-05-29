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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/iranian-president-orders-accelerated-imports-from-russia-other-neighboring-countries-1124209666.html
Iranian President Orders Accelerated Imports From Russia, Other Neighboring Countries
Iranian President Orders Accelerated Imports From Russia, Other Neighboring Countries
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a decree to accelerate the import of goods from neighboring countries, including Russia, the Iranian presidential press service said on Friday.
2026-05-29T14:11+0000
2026-05-29T14:11+0000
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"The president has issued a decree to accelerate the use of alternative import routes and maximize the use of the potential of neighboring countries to maintain market stability and prevent price hikes," the press service said. Pezeshkian also stated the need to maximize the use of the country's Caspian Sea ports, develop alternative trade corridors, and leverage the potential of countries such as Pakistan, Russia, and Azerbaijan to ensure the import of goods needed by Tehran. He also demanded that relevant agencies speed up the implementation of agreements. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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Iranian President Orders Accelerated Imports From Russia, Other Neighboring Countries

14:11 GMT 29.05.2026
© Photo : X/@APA_English An X screenshot of the June 20, 2024 unveiling of the Rasht-Caspian railway line in Iran.
 An X screenshot of the June 20, 2024 unveiling of the Rasht-Caspian railway line in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
© Photo : X/@APA_English
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a decree to accelerate the import of goods from neighboring countries, including Russia, the Iranian presidential press service said on Friday.
"The president has issued a decree to accelerate the use of alternative import routes and maximize the use of the potential of neighboring countries to maintain market stability and prevent price hikes," the press service said.
Pezeshkian also stated the need to maximize the use of the country's Caspian Sea ports, develop alternative trade corridors, and leverage the potential of countries such as Pakistan, Russia, and Azerbaijan to ensure the import of goods needed by Tehran.
He also demanded that relevant agencies speed up the implementation of agreements.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
An oil refinery is seen with Table Mountain in the background, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
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