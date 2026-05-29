https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russian-fsb-says-detained-ukrainian-linked-agent-over-planned-train-attack-in-novorossiysk-1124207959.html

Russian FSB Says Detained Ukrainian-Linked Agent Over Planned Train Attack in Novorossiysk

Russian FSB Says Detained Ukrainian-Linked Agent Over Planned Train Attack in Novorossiysk

Sputnik International

A Russian citizen has been detained for planning to blow up a passenger train in the city of Novorossiysk on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

2026-05-29T08:11+0000

2026-05-29T08:11+0000

2026-05-29T08:11+0000

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novorossiysk

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russian federal security service (fsb)

ukrainian security service (sbu)

terrorist attack

terrorist attacks

terrorism

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"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of Novorossiysk has thwarted an attempted terrorist act by a Russian citizen born in 1993, who was acting on instructions from Ukrainian special services," the statement read. The suspect established contact with an SBU representative via Telegram and received instructions to plant explosives on a railway track timed to coincide with the passage of a passenger train, the FSB said. The FSB’s investigative department for the Krasnodar Territory has opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Paragraph ‘b’ of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for a terrorist act).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-fsb-thwarts-attack-on-arrhenius-gas-carrier-that-arrived-from-belgium-1124184461.html

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novorossiysk, russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), ukrainian security service (sbu), terrorist attack, terrorist attacks, terrorism