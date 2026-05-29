https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russian-fsb-says-detained-ukrainian-linked-agent-over-planned-train-attack-in-novorossiysk-1124207959.html
Russian FSB Says Detained Ukrainian-Linked Agent Over Planned Train Attack in Novorossiysk
Russian FSB Says Detained Ukrainian-Linked Agent Over Planned Train Attack in Novorossiysk
Sputnik International
A Russian citizen has been detained for planning to blow up a passenger train in the city of Novorossiysk on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
2026-05-29T08:11+0000
2026-05-29T08:11+0000
2026-05-29T08:11+0000
russia
novorossiysk
russia
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
ukrainian security service (sbu)
terrorist attack
terrorist attacks
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of Novorossiysk has thwarted an attempted terrorist act by a Russian citizen born in 1993, who was acting on instructions from Ukrainian special services," the statement read. The suspect established contact with an SBU representative via Telegram and received instructions to plant explosives on a railway track timed to coincide with the passage of a passenger train, the FSB said. The FSB’s investigative department for the Krasnodar Territory has opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Paragraph ‘b’ of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for a terrorist act).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-fsb-thwarts-attack-on-arrhenius-gas-carrier-that-arrived-from-belgium-1124184461.html
novorossiysk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77faa9e559408aafbb15620904f105e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
novorossiysk, russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), ukrainian security service (sbu), terrorist attack, terrorist attacks, terrorism
novorossiysk, russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), ukrainian security service (sbu), terrorist attack, terrorist attacks, terrorism
Russian FSB Says Detained Ukrainian-Linked Agent Over Planned Train Attack in Novorossiysk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian citizen has been detained for planning to blow up a passenger train in the city of Novorossiysk on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of Novorossiysk has thwarted an attempted terrorist act by a Russian citizen born in 1993, who was acting on instructions from Ukrainian special services," the statement read.
The suspect established contact with an SBU representative via Telegram and received instructions to plant explosives on a railway track timed to coincide with the passage of a passenger train, the FSB said.
"In preparation for the attack, the individual received guidance, acquired the necessary components and assembled an explosive device, which was stored at his residence. Russia’s FSB officers detained the suspect while he was conducting reconnaissance of a section of railway track. There were no casualties or material damage as a result of the events," the statement read.
The FSB’s investigative department for the Krasnodar Territory has opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Paragraph ‘b’ of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for a terrorist act).