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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/german-chancellor-struggling-to-contain-talks-of-his-replacement-by-young-rival--reports-1124213853.html
German Chancellor Struggling to Contain Talks of His Replacement by Young Rival – Reports
German Chancellor Struggling to Contain Talks of His Replacement by Young Rival – Reports
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is struggling hard to contain talks of his possible replacement by his more popular and young rival North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Hendrik Wust, media reported on Saturday, citing a government source.
2026-05-30T08:05+0000
2026-05-30T08:05+0000
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German outlets are actively discussing the candidacy of Wust as the new German chancellor amid declining popularity of Merz just over a year into Merz's term, something that few German chancellors have to confront so early in their term, the report said. At the same time, those outlets belonging to the Axel Springer media group, conduct a campaign to fuel competition between both politicians, one source in the German government told the newspaper. The source added that it is a rather unlikely scenario of Wust replacing Merz, yet Merz has to cope with pressure from his own supporters. Bild reported earlier that Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership, part of the ruling coalition, has been discussing the possibility of replacing Merz as chancellor amid delays in government reforms and historically low approval ratings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/merz-rules-out-nuclear-weapons-for-germany-1123649882.html
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German Chancellor Struggling to Contain Talks of His Replacement by Young Rival – Reports

08:05 GMT 30.05.2026
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Olaf Kosinsky / Friedrich MerzFriedrich Merz
Friedrich Merz - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Olaf Kosinsky / Friedrich Merz
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is struggling hard to contain talks of his possible replacement by his more popular and young rival North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Hendrik Wust, media reported on Saturday, citing a government source.
German outlets are actively discussing the candidacy of Wust as the new German chancellor amid declining popularity of Merz just over a year into Merz's term, something that few German chancellors have to confront so early in their term, the report said.
At the same time, those outlets belonging to the Axel Springer media group, conduct a campaign to fuel competition between both politicians, one source in the German government told the newspaper.
The source added that it is a rather unlikely scenario of Wust replacing Merz, yet Merz has to cope with pressure from his own supporters.
Bild reported earlier that Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership, part of the ruling coalition, has been discussing the possibility of replacing Merz as chancellor amid delays in government reforms and historically low approval ratings.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2026
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