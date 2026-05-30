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Lithuanian Defense Minister Brags About Record Military Budget, NATO Troops in Country
Lithuanian Defense Minister Brags About Record Military Budget, NATO Troops in Country
Sputnik International
Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas bragged on Saturday about the record share of his country's spending on defense per GDP among NATO members and the deployment of a German armed forces brigade on its territory.
2026-05-30T08:34+0000
2026-05-30T08:34+0000
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"This year Lithuania is spending 5.38% of GDP on defense. Currently the highest share in NATO. We are building our first national army division. Germany is stationing a full combat brigade on our soil. It is the first permanent forward deployment abroad since the Cold War. And we are building all necessary infrastructure and training grounds for them," Kaunas said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.He added that Lithuania is enhancing its defense and industrial complex by launching new production for ammunition, drones and heavy equipment."At the same time, we have rediscovered the need of produce of 155-mm artillery rounds in the industrial volume and to hold credible strategic strike at risk in any adversary's backyard," Kaunas said.Russian President Vladimir Putin said during this week’s visit to Kazakhstan that Russia “has never threatened and does not threaten European countries.” He described “statements by European politicians that they are preparing for a war with Russia” as nonsense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/lithuanias-base-construction-provocative-amid-nato-expansion---russian-foreign-ministry-1119977684.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/russia-has-means-to-destroy-anyone-targeting-its-air-defense-bases---putin-1124211083.html
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lithuania, germany, russia, nato, budget, cold war, pressure, policy

Lithuanian Defense Minister Brags About Record Military Budget, NATO Troops in Country

08:34 GMT 30.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023.
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas bragged on Saturday about the record share of his country's spending on defense per GDP among NATO members and the deployment of a German armed forces brigade on its territory.
"This year Lithuania is spending 5.38% of GDP on defense. Currently the highest share in NATO. We are building our first national army division. Germany is stationing a full combat brigade on our soil. It is the first permanent forward deployment abroad since the Cold War. And we are building all necessary infrastructure and training grounds for them," Kaunas said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
He added that Lithuania is enhancing its defense and industrial complex by launching new production for ammunition, drones and heavy equipment.
U.S. soldiers attend an opening ceremony of military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2017', at the training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday, June 12, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2024
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"At the same time, we have rediscovered the need of produce of 155-mm artillery rounds in the industrial volume and to hold credible strategic strike at risk in any adversary's backyard," Kaunas said.

NATO members have repeatedly resorted to the “Russian threat” mantra to justify their militarization-related plans and those related to the alliance’s ongoing eastward expansion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during this week’s visit to Kazakhstan that Russia “has never threatened and does not threaten European countries.” He described “statements by European politicians that they are preparing for a war with Russia” as nonsense.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
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