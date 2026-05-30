https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-facilities-with-precision-weapons-and-drones--mod-1124214247.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities With Precision Weapons and Drones – MoD

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities With Precision Weapons and Drones – MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces have also launched a massive retaliatory strike using high-precision long-range ground- and air-based weapons, as well as drones, against Ukraine's military-linked energy facilities and military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. All designated targets have been hit.

2026-05-30T09:44+0000

2026-05-30T09:44+0000

2026-05-30T09:44+0000

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Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 455 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 85 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-retaliatory-strike-delivers-convincing-message-to-ukraine-and-its-nato-backers--expert-1124186440.html

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