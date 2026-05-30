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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-facilities-with-precision-weapons-and-drones--mod-1124214247.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities With Precision Weapons and Drones – MoD
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities With Precision Weapons and Drones – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have also launched a massive retaliatory strike using high-precision long-range ground- and air-based weapons, as well as drones, against Ukraine's military-linked energy facilities and military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. All designated targets have been hit.
2026-05-30T09:44+0000
2026-05-30T09:44+0000
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Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 455 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 85 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-retaliatory-strike-delivers-convincing-message-to-ukraine-and-its-nato-backers--expert-1124186440.html
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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities With Precision Weapons and Drones – MoD

09:44 GMT 30.05.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
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Russian forces have also launched a massive retaliatory strike using high-precision long-range ground- and air-based weapons, as well as drones, against Ukraine's military-linked energy facilities and military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. All designated targets have been hit.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 340 military personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, and four motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 455 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 85 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr.
A serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Retaliatory Strike Delivers ‘Convincing Message’ to Ukraine and Its NATO Backers – Expert
25 May, 14:47 GMT
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