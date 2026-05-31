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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/ukrainian-strikes-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-could-trigger-radiation-disaster-1124220643.html
Ukrainian Strikes on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Could Trigger Radiation Disaster
Ukrainian Strikes on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Could Trigger Radiation Disaster
Sputnik International
Any attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant site carries the risk of a radioactive catastrophe on a scale that defies the logic of military objectives, warns Evgenia Yashina, Communications Director at the plant.
2026-05-31T07:04+0000
2026-05-31T07:04+0000
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"Whether the reactor or the turbine hall is damaged, such strikes cease to be purely military actions," Yashina told Sputnik.Destruction of even auxiliary systems could lead to uncontrolled fuel heating, radiation release, and contamination of vast territories. "The consequences will extend far beyond the battlefield," she added.On Saturday evening, a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building of Unit No. 6 at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.The plant's press service reported no casualties, no critical damage, no disruption of technological processes — and radiation levels remain normal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/experts-assessing-damage-from-ukrainian-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---znpp-1124219506.html
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Ukrainian Strikes on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Could Trigger Radiation Disaster

07:04 GMT 31.05.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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Any attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant site carries the risk of a radioactive catastrophe on a scale that defies the logic of military objectives, warns Evgenia Yashina, Communications Director at the plant.
"Whether the reactor or the turbine hall is damaged, such strikes cease to be purely military actions," Yashina told Sputnik.
Destruction of even auxiliary systems could lead to uncontrolled fuel heating, radiation release, and contamination of vast territories. "The consequences will extend far beyond the battlefield," she added.

On Saturday evening, a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building of Unit No. 6 at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

The plant's press service reported no casualties, no critical damage, no disruption of technological processes — and radiation levels remain normal.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Experts Assessing Damage From Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - ZNPP
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