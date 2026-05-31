ICC is 'Law of Oppressors' – Lawyer
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
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The International Criminal Court operates under the influence of economic and military powers and its bias is "undeniable", Ethiopian legal expert Metages Wuletaw told Sputnik.
"The West is seen as a defender of human rights," he said, "But there is no one who does more than the West to occupy one country, to interfere in another country and cause great harm."
Wuletaw questioned the credibility of Western nations as enforcers of humanitarian law, pointing out that their own crimes often go unpunished.
Wuletaw questioned the credibility of Western nations as enforcers of humanitarian law, pointing out that their own crimes often go unpunished.
22 April, 12:46 GMT