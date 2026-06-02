France Locks Out Israeli Offensive Weapons From Major Arms Expo
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankInternational Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment Eurosatory 2014
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy/
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France has decided to bar official Israeli participation from the upcoming Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris, one of the world's largest military trade fairs.
Israeli delegates will not be permitted to attend the June 15–19 event, and plans for an official Israeli national pavilion have been scrapped, Israel's Ministry of Defense posted on X.
French officials have further restricted Israeli defense firms to displaying only air-defense and anti-missile systems, explicitly excluding all offensive weaponry.
The decision comes against the backdrop of growing French criticism of Israel's military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.
Israel's Defense Ministry has condemned the restrictions as "selective and discriminatory."
French court bans Israeli companies from participating in military expo in Paris - reports— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 16, 2024
A French court ordered Coges, the organizer of the Eurosatory military exhibition, to ban Israeli companies and anyone who could act as their intermediaries from participating in the… pic.twitter.com/ux2H0ghFMJ
French court bans Israeli companies from participating in military expo in Paris - reports— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 16, 2024
A French court ordered Coges, the organizer of the Eurosatory military exhibition, to ban Israeli companies and anyone who could act as their intermediaries from participating in the… pic.twitter.com/ux2H0ghFMJ
Major Israeli defense companies like Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and dozens of Israeli companies acquired by the American defense conglomerate Ondas are still expected to attend the exhibition under the revised conditions.
During the last Eurosatory in 2024, France prevented the attendance of dozens of Israeli defense companies.