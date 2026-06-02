https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/france-locks-out-israeli-offensive-weapons-from-major-arms-expo-1124238188.html

France Locks Out Israeli Offensive Weapons From Major Arms Expo

France Locks Out Israeli Offensive Weapons From Major Arms Expo

Sputnik International

France has decided to bar official Israeli participation from the upcoming Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris, one of the world's largest military trade... 02.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-02T08:15+0000

2026-06-02T08:15+0000

2026-06-02T08:15+0000

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Israeli delegates will not be permitted to attend the June 15–19 event, and plans for an official Israeli national pavilion have been scrapped, Israel's Ministry of Defense posted on X.French officials have further restricted Israeli defense firms to displaying only air-defense and anti-missile systems, explicitly excluding all offensive weaponry. The decision comes against the backdrop of growing French criticism of Israel's military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.Israel's Defense Ministry has condemned the restrictions as "selective and discriminatory."Major Israeli defense companies like Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and dozens of Israeli companies acquired by the American defense conglomerate Ondas are still expected to attend the exhibition under the revised conditions.During the last Eurosatory in 2024, France prevented the attendance of dozens of Israeli defense companies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/israel-intensifies-strikes-on-lebanon-as-evacuations-grow-in-beirut-suburbs--reports-1124187567.html

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israel, france, defense ministry, israel-lebanon tensions, israel-gaza conflict