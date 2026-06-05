LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 3

Western Business Waiting for Putin's Speech at SPIEF - Kremlin

The Western business, even being absent in St. Petersburg, is waiting for Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The main thing is the interest that Western business is showing, and it is showing, and even if it is not here, they are all waiting for the president's speech today, the president's statement during the panel session," Peskov told Russian media.

Russia is interested in foreign investments for development, Peskov said, adding that the interest of Western business in Russia has never disappeared.

The Western business community is interested in SPIEF 2026, the spokesman added.