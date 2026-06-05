LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 3

Bringing together representatives from more than 130 countries, the forum is hosting over 380 sessions aimed at forging international connections through business dialogue.
The highlight of SPIEF 2026's third day will be a large-scale plenary session featuring the traditional address by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Day three's central themes include setting the direction for future economic strategies and responses to global challenges, high-level international meetings, and discussions on macroeconomic trends, structural reforms, and geopolitical shifts.
Day one of the forum centered on small and medium-sized businesses, pharmaceutical security, AI, unmanned systems, and the future of media. Day two featured a more intensive business agenda, including sessions on the global economy, energy, logistics, and international cooperation, with discussions on oil markets, external debts, and industrial relaunch.