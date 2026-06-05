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LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 3
LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 3
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The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum runs from June 3 to 6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."
2026-06-05T08:30+0000
2026-06-05T09:34+0000
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SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 3

08:30 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 05.06.2026)
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The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum runs from June 3 to 6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."
Bringing together representatives from more than 130 countries, the forum is hosting over 380 sessions aimed at forging international connections through business dialogue.
The highlight of SPIEF 2026's third day will be a large-scale plenary session featuring the traditional address by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Day three's central themes include setting the direction for future economic strategies and responses to global challenges, high-level international meetings, and discussions on macroeconomic trends, structural reforms, and geopolitical shifts.
Day one of the forum centered on small and medium-sized businesses, pharmaceutical security, AI, unmanned systems, and the future of media. Day two featured a more intensive business agenda, including sessions on the global economy, energy, logistics, and international cooperation, with discussions on oil markets, external debts, and industrial relaunch.
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08:55 GMT 05.06.2026
Live SOON on Sputnik: Vladimir Putin’s Plenary Speech at SPIEF 2026
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09:25 GMT 05.06.2026
Western Business Waiting for Putin's Speech at SPIEF - Kremlin
The Western business, even being absent in St. Petersburg, is waiting for Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"The main thing is the interest that Western business is showing, and it is showing, and even if it is not here, they are all waiting for the president's speech today, the president's statement during the panel session," Peskov told Russian media.
Russia is interested in foreign investments for development, Peskov said, adding that the interest of Western business in Russia has never disappeared.
The Western business community is interested in SPIEF 2026, the spokesman added.
09:19 GMT 05.06.2026
New US Sanctions on Russia Clash With Washington's Claims - Foreign Ministry
ST. PETERSBURG, June 5 (RIA Novosti) - By preparing a new batch of sanctions against Russia, the United States seems to contradict its own statements regarding the prospects for bilateral cooperation once the conflict in Ukraine ends, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik on Friday.
"This somewhat contradicts the assurances we sometimes hear from the American side that as soon as the Ukrainian conflict is resolved, Russian-American relations will be revitalized," he said in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The US House of Representatives approved a bill on aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia on Thursday. It establishes a Ukraine recovery fund, renews the US president's authority to loan or lease defense assets to Ukraine and extends the Pentagon's authority to provide assistance to Kiev through 2027.
Galuzin described the move as an escalation of sanctions pressure by the Trump administration, "rather than simply a continuation of the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration."
08:55 GMT 05.06.2026
Live SOON on Sputnik: Vladimir Putin’s Plenary Speech at SPIEF 2026
08:54 GMT 05.06.2026
Russia's Sber to Expand All Services Onto Crypto - CEO
Russian banking giant Sber will start covering cryptocurrencies in all of its operations, CEO German Gref announced on Friday.
"We're getting ready for the crypto law to take effect. We will handle the full range of transactions in our clients' interests — including cryptocurrency exchange," Gref said at a Sber‑hosted SPIEF 2026 breakfast.
08:54 GMT 05.06.2026
The Longer Strait of Hormuz Closed, The Longer It Will Take to Restore Gas Market - GECF
No one knows how quickly the global gas market will return to normal after the Strait of Hormuz opens, but the longer the route is closed, the longer the recovery will take, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Philip Mshelbila told Sputnik.
Mshelbila said on the sidelines of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that no one when the Strait of Hormuz will open, and when that happens, so many factors will come into play that will determine recovery and return to normal life that it is difficult to predict.
At the same time, the forum head expressed confidence that the longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the longer and more difficult the global situation will be.
08:53 GMT 05.06.2026
Investment Flow to Russia to Bounce Back Once Key Interest Rate Drops
Investments in Russia will begin to recover once the key interest rate falls, but for now, real rates remain high, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"In my opinion, the rate is still quite high ... As inflation declines, which has already dropped to 5.3%, the processes will recover. Funds will be available for investment through loans and borrowed funds," Novak said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
08:53 GMT 05.06.2026
Kremlin Drops Hint Western Business Welcome to Return — Investment Encouraged
Russia is open to the return of Western businesses and must remain receptive to foreign investment in order to ensure and foster competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"Absolutely. We need to—absolutely—remain open to foreign investment," Peskov stressed at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), responding to a question about whether Russia expects the return of Western businesses and whether the country needs them.
Any economy should develop with the maximum inflow of foreign investment, the official said, adding that it also has the benefit of spurring competition.
08:52 GMT 05.06.2026
A view of Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
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Crimea to Sign Deals Worth Combined $2.3Bln on Sidelines of SPIEF – Parliament Head
07:42 GMT
08:52 GMT 05.06.2026
Russian Economy Currently in Period of Controlled Cooling - Novak
The Russian economy is currently in a period of controlled cooling, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"Today we are in a situation where, after rapid growth, we are in a period of controlled cooling," Novak said at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
08:51 GMT 05.06.2026
Putin Has No Plans to Hold Separate Meeting With Big Business at SPIEF - Kremlin Spokesman
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold a separate meeting with major businesses on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, it is not scheduled," Peskov said when asked whether the president has a separate meeting with major businesses scheduled today.
08:51 GMT 05.06.2026
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 2
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