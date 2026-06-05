https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/putins-qa-at-spief-ukraine-economy-energy-and-more-1124270662.html

Putin's Q&A at SPIEF: Ukraine, Economy Energy and More

Putin's Q&A at SPIEF: Ukraine, Economy Energy and More

Sputnik International

Speaking to the host at the plenary session of Russia's premier economic and business forum on Friday, the president answered all the burning questions.

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Russia's "International Isolation"?This is a "fairy tale," Putin said, pointing out that the US was the initiator of attempts to isolate Russia, and that Russia continues to supply uranium to the US market, for example. "Nothing stopped for us."Russia also has reliable partners and friends abroad like China and India, which did not bend to demands to isolate Moscow. "Everything is developing, everything is happening without much negative impact on us."Russia "welcomes" everyone who wants to cooperate with it.Zelensky's Letter"This morning he slipped me that piece of paper again," Putin joked, commenting on the letter's "rude" elements, and its seeming design to make a meeting between the leaders impossible.Zelensky should also hold elections, and shouldn't be afraid to hold them in accordance with the constitution, because otherwise his rule constitutes "an usurpation of power," Putin said.Putin thanked President Trump for his efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, and reiterated that had he been in power in 2022, it's possible the conflict would not have started.Factors Reducing Likelihood of TalksPutin does not see a need for empty meetings, but agreements. Otherwise, talks would only be aimed at stopping Russia's offensive operations.Ukraine Can't Stop Investment Into RussiaInvestors evaluate an entire range of risks when entering a market, and Russia is deliberately cooling its economy at the moment to ensure macroeconomic stability, ensuring that "fundamentally, Russia remains attractive to partners."Companies that have left the Russian market "have huge problems in the market; we have replaced them with other partners."Russia's Dependence on Oil and Gas Prices Not As Great as People Think"It used to be 42%, now it's 23%," Putin said, commenting on whether and how much Russia has benefited from the Iran-US-Israel conflict.Saying that Russia is "critically" dependent on energy exports is no longer correct, although oil and gas companies have certainly benefited. But for Moscow, the stability of the market is more important, according to Putin. If oil prices are too high, the real productive sector is impacted.Global oil supply has dropped by 10%, and this is "shaking the market," he emphasized. In the US case, when oil prices are high, "inflation will rise, and the fundamental foundation of the American economy will falter. These are the consequences."US's Big MistakeThe previous US leadership's attempt to use the dollar as a weapon was a "huge, catastrophic, strategic mistake," per Putin.

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