https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/eu-transforming-into-military-bloc-targeting-russia---intel-head-1124202858.html

EU Morphing Into Military Bloc Aimed At Russia - Intel Chief

EU Morphing Into Military Bloc Aimed At Russia - Intel Chief

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said that the United Kingdom is actively inciting European partners to confront Russia.

2026-05-28T08:32+0000

2026-05-28T08:32+0000

2026-05-28T09:28+0000

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"We must also mention the extremely destructive role played by the United Kingdom, the evil, cynical genius of Europe. As on the eve of both world wars, London is literally inciting the continental allies to a direct clash with Russia," Naryshkin said at the opening of an international meeting of high-level representatives in charge of security issues.Naryshkin also said that European elites benefit from prolonging the Ukraine conflict and are sabotaging any attempts at a peaceful resolution.He added that the European Union turns a blind eye to Ukraine's actions, condoning terrorism, corruption, the usurpation of power, violence against civilians, and war crimes.“In Brussels and national capitals, a decision has been made to overlook any atrocities committed by the Kiev junta,” Naryshkin said.Commenting on claims by Western politicians that the era of nuclear deterrence has ended, Sergey Naryshkin said that it has not even begun — and advised against testing the validity of that statement.Naryshkin said that artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons systems have become new challenges to global security that require careful consideration.Naryshkin added that Western defense companies are actively using Ukraine, and now also Iran, as testing grounds for these new technologies.Sergey Naryshkin said that experts are discussing where in the world a planetary war might begin—or may have already begun—with the drums of war sounding particularly loudly in Europe.“In expert circles, there is serious discussion about the exact point where a new planetary war will start or may have already started, and whether humanity has any chance of surviving it,” Naryshkin said at the opening of an international meeting of senior representatives overseeing security issues.He emphasized that “the drums of war sound especially loud on the European continent.”The meeting is being held as part of the International Security Forum in the Moscow region.Other statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/european-states-exploit-ukraine-to-block-russias-development--state-duma-speaker-1124175351.html

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