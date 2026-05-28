EU Morphing Into Military Bloc Aimed At Russia - Intel Chief
08:32 GMT 28.05.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 28.05.2026)
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Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said that the United Kingdom is actively goading European partners into a confrontation with Russia.
"We must also mention the extremely destructive role played by the United Kingdom, the evil, cynical genius of Europe. As on the eve of both world wars, London is literally inciting the continental allies to a direct clash with Russia," Naryshkin said at the opening of an international meeting of high-level representatives in charge of security issues.
Naryshkin also said that European elites benefit from prolonging the Ukraine conflict and are sabotaging any attempts at a peaceful resolution.
“From the perspective of European elites, it is in their interest to prolong the Ukraine conflict as much as possible, madly dreaming of Russia’s strategic exhaustion and eventual defeat. Based on this, the Europeans are trying to torpedo any Russian efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict,” he said.
He added that the European Union turns a blind eye to Ukraine's actions, condoning terrorism, corruption, the usurpation of power, violence against civilians, and war crimes.
“In Brussels and national capitals, a decision has been made to overlook any atrocities committed by the Kiev junta,” Naryshkin said.
Commenting on claims by Western politicians that the era of nuclear deterrence has ended, Sergey Naryshkin said that it has not even begun — and advised against testing the validity of that statement.
Naryshkin said that artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons systems have become new challenges to global security that require careful consideration.
“Often, we hear that the decisive factor in geopolitical confrontations will not be armies, but the latest technologies, primarily artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons systems. These are indeed new challenges to global security that demand thorough analysis,” Naryshkin said at the opening of an international meeting of senior representatives overseeing security issues. The meeting is being held as part of the First International Security Forum in the Moscow region.
Naryshkin added that Western defense companies are actively using Ukraine, and now also Iran, as testing grounds for these new technologies.
Sergey Naryshkin said that experts are discussing where in the world a planetary war might begin—or may have already begun—with the drums of war sounding particularly loudly in Europe.
“In expert circles, there is serious discussion about the exact point where a new planetary war will start or may have already started, and whether humanity has any chance of surviving it,” Naryshkin said at the opening of an international meeting of senior representatives overseeing security issues.
He emphasized that “the drums of war sound especially loud on the European continent.”
The meeting is being held as part of the International Security Forum in the Moscow region.
Other statements:
NATO is conducting practical preparations for a large-scale armed conflict in the East
The current Ukrainian leader is far from Hitler but could play a similar role in a third-rate comedy
Ukraine is increasingly failing in its role as a battering ram against Russia
Naryshkin advised Germans and French to learn the lessons of history and avoid entanglement with the “hypocritical and deceitful Albion, which will deceive them and wash its hands anyway.”