https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/putin-informed-about-zelenskys-letter-published-last-night---kremlin-1124267070.html

Putin Informed About Zelensky's Letter Published Last Night - Kremlin

Putin Informed About Zelensky's Letter Published Last Night - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about Vladimir Zelensky's letter, which was published in the evening of June 4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-06-05T09:53+0000

2026-06-05T09:53+0000

2026-06-05T09:53+0000

russia

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

kremlin

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092482761_0:0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_696497238ae2d2b0a24c372da112c41e.jpg

"He was informed," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.On Thursday, Zelensky published an open letter to Putin, in which he offered to hold a personal meeting and end the conflict. "I will get ahead of myself," Peskov told reporters at the SPIEF in response to a question about the president's reaction to the letter.Zelensky's letter will somehow appear at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session with Putin's participation, Peskov added.No Plans for Putin-Trump Meeting in Near FutureMoscow sees the sincere desire of US President Donald Trump and some members of his team to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Peskov said."World affairs are arranged in such a way that, despite significant contradictions in statements and so on, specific cases are important, and in specific cases we see a really sincere desire from President Trump and some members of his team to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict," he said.Peskov drew attention to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statements about Washington's support for Kiev, adding that this is consistently happening.However, there are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the near future."There are no such plans yet. In order for the meeting to take place, serious 'homework' must be done on the peaceful track of the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said.Russia and the United States continue to communicate through existing channels on the topic of the Ukrainian settlement, the spokesman said, adding that the Kremlin hopes that negotiations on Ukraine will be resumed and the current pause will be broken.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/putin-donbass-goals-do-not-rule-out-a-deal-with-ukraine-1124263959.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/putins-invitation-for-trump-to-visit-moscow-is-still-on-table-1124112212.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, volodymyr zelensky, kremlin, ukraine