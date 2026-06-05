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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/putin-informed-about-zelenskys-letter-published-last-night---kremlin-1124267070.html
Putin Informed About Zelensky's Letter Published Last Night - Kremlin
Putin Informed About Zelensky's Letter Published Last Night - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about Vladimir Zelensky's letter, which was published in the evening of June 4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-06-05T09:53+0000
2026-06-05T09:53+0000
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
volodymyr zelensky
kremlin
ukraine
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"He was informed," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.On Thursday, Zelensky published an open letter to Putin, in which he offered to hold a personal meeting and end the conflict. "I will get ahead of myself," Peskov told reporters at the SPIEF in response to a question about the president's reaction to the letter.Zelensky's letter will somehow appear at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session with Putin's participation, Peskov added.No Plans for Putin-Trump Meeting in Near FutureMoscow sees the sincere desire of US President Donald Trump and some members of his team to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Peskov said."World affairs are arranged in such a way that, despite significant contradictions in statements and so on, specific cases are important, and in specific cases we see a really sincere desire from President Trump and some members of his team to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict," he said.Peskov drew attention to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statements about Washington's support for Kiev, adding that this is consistently happening.However, there are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the near future."There are no such plans yet. In order for the meeting to take place, serious 'homework' must be done on the peaceful track of the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said.Russia and the United States continue to communicate through existing channels on the topic of the Ukrainian settlement, the spokesman said, adding that the Kremlin hopes that negotiations on Ukraine will be resumed and the current pause will be broken.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/putin-donbass-goals-do-not-rule-out-a-deal-with-ukraine-1124263959.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/putins-invitation-for-trump-to-visit-moscow-is-still-on-table-1124112212.html
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Putin Informed About Zelensky's Letter Published Last Night - Kremlin

09:53 GMT 05.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower
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ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about Vladimir Zelensky's letter, which was published in the evening of June 4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"He was informed," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.
On Thursday, Zelensky published an open letter to Putin, in which he offered to hold a personal meeting and end the conflict.
"I will get ahead of myself," Peskov told reporters at the SPIEF in response to a question about the president's reaction to the letter.
Zelensky's letter will somehow appear at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session with Putin's participation, Peskov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with heads of foreign media agencies. June 4, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin: Donbass Goals Do Not Rule Out Deal With Ukraine
Yesterday, 17:14 GMT

No Plans for Putin-Trump Meeting in Near Future

Moscow sees the sincere desire of US President Donald Trump and some members of his team to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Peskov said.
"World affairs are arranged in such a way that, despite significant contradictions in statements and so on, specific cases are important, and in specific cases we see a really sincere desire from President Trump and some members of his team to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict," he said.
Peskov drew attention to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statements about Washington's support for Kiev, adding that this is consistently happening.
However, there are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the near future.
"There are no such plans yet. In order for the meeting to take place, serious 'homework' must be done on the peaceful track of the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said.
Russia and the United States continue to communicate through existing channels on the topic of the Ukrainian settlement, the spokesman said, adding that the Kremlin hopes that negotiations on Ukraine will be resumed and the current pause will be broken.
Президент Дональд Трамп приветствует президента России Владимира Путина, Аляска - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
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