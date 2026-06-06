https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/wests-schemes-to-isolate-russia-totally-failed---luxembourg-mep-1124273718.html

West’s Schemes to Isolate Russia ‘Totally Failed’ - Luxembourg MEP

West’s Schemes to Isolate Russia ‘Totally Failed’ - Luxembourg MEP

Sputnik International

"You see it in St. Petersburg. The whole world is here today," Fernand Kartheiser told Sputnik on the SPIEF 2026 sidelines.

2026-06-06T09:43+0000

2026-06-06T09:43+0000

2026-06-06T09:43+0000

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Kartheiser warned that those who talk about war increase the risk of war — including figures in the military-industrial complex who profit from arms sales, as well as those seeking to draw Europe into an open conflict with Russia.He added that NATO's credibility has evaporated and noted that the Americans are clearly withdrawing from Europe and turning to the Pacific, leaving Europe with no choice but to talk to Russia.The Luxembourg MEP also stressed that the West’s “Russia, Russia” scaremongering is politically motivated.Additionally, Kartheiser warned that the EU faces “unavoidable” inflation unless Europe turns to Russia. "Our economy is losing its competitiveness, and we have to resolve the energy crisis," he pointed out.He suggested that Europe could at least try to change its approach to Russia — in order to have more fossil energy from Russia and reduce the risk of high inflation.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/head-of-us-delegation-to-spief-says-came-to-russia-to-listen-learn-1124254678.html

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