https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/wests-schemes-to-isolate-russia-totally-failed---luxembourg-mep-1124273718.html
West’s Schemes to Isolate Russia ‘Totally Failed’ - Luxembourg MEP
West’s Schemes to Isolate Russia ‘Totally Failed’ - Luxembourg MEP
Sputnik International
"You see it in St. Petersburg. The whole world is here today," Fernand Kartheiser told Sputnik on the SPIEF 2026 sidelines.
2026-06-06T09:43+0000
2026-06-06T09:43+0000
2026-06-06T09:43+0000
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Kartheiser warned that those who talk about war increase the risk of war — including figures in the military-industrial complex who profit from arms sales, as well as those seeking to draw Europe into an open conflict with Russia.He added that NATO's credibility has evaporated and noted that the Americans are clearly withdrawing from Europe and turning to the Pacific, leaving Europe with no choice but to talk to Russia.The Luxembourg MEP also stressed that the West’s “Russia, Russia” scaremongering is politically motivated.Additionally, Kartheiser warned that the EU faces “unavoidable” inflation unless Europe turns to Russia. "Our economy is losing its competitiveness, and we have to resolve the energy crisis," he pointed out.He suggested that Europe could at least try to change its approach to Russia — in order to have more fossil energy from Russia and reduce the risk of high inflation.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/head-of-us-delegation-to-spief-says-came-to-russia-to-listen-learn-1124254678.html
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West’s Schemes to Isolate Russia ‘Totally Failed’ - Luxembourg MEP
The failure of Western attempts to isolate Russia is evident from the wide international attendance at the forum in St. Petersburg, Fernand Kartheiser told Sputnik on the SPIEF 2026 sidelines.
Kartheiser warned that those who talk about war increase the risk of war — including figures in the military-industrial complex who profit from arms sales, as well as those seeking to draw Europe into an open conflict with Russia.
He added that NATO's credibility has evaporated and noted that the Americans are clearly withdrawing from Europe and turning to the Pacific, leaving Europe with no choice but to talk to Russia.
The Luxembourg MEP also stressed that the West’s “Russia, Russia” scaremongering is politically motivated.
“They always talk about the alleged 'Russian threat' because they want to militarize the EU and turn it into a state. For that purpose, they need an external enemy—Russia—which they choose for political reasons.”
Additionally, Kartheiser warned that the EU faces “unavoidable” inflation unless Europe turns to Russia. "Our economy is losing its competitiveness, and we have to resolve the energy crisis," he pointed out.
He suggested that Europe could at least try to change its approach to Russia — in order to have more fossil energy from Russia and reduce the risk of high inflation.