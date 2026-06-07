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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-linked-transport-and-energy-facilities---defense-ministry-1124279672.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Transport and Energy Facilities - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Transport and Energy Facilities - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery units from various battlegroups carried out attacks on patrol boats, fuel depots, as well as transport, energy, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
2026-06-07T09:44+0000
2026-06-07T09:51+0000
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“Russia's operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery units from various battlegroups carried out attacks on patrol boats, fuel depots, as well as transport, energy, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement pointed out.Russian troops also launched strikes on assembly and launch sites for long-range drones, along with temporary deployment points for Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, according to the statement.Russian air defense forces have destroyed 500 unmanned aerial vehicles and one HIMARS rocket fired by the Ukrainian military over the past day.Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts.This is in addition to over 310 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Sever battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 120 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russian-troops-liberate-komsomolskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1124258271.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-hubs-and-troop-bases-1124239871.html
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Transport and Energy Facilities - Defense Ministry

09:44 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 07.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
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Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery have struck a range of Ukrainian military-related targets across 141 locations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
“Russia's operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery units from various battlegroups carried out attacks on patrol boats, fuel depots, as well as transport, energy, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement pointed out.
Russian troops also launched strikes on assembly and launch sites for long-range drones, along with temporary deployment points for Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, according to the statement.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Komsomolskoye in Zaporozhye Region
4 June, 12:05 GMT
Russian air defense forces have destroyed 500 unmanned aerial vehicles and one HIMARS rocket fired by the Ukrainian military over the past day.
"Air defense systems shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile, and 500 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 450 soldiers, an armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an artillery piece," the Russian Ministry of Defense ministry said.
This is in addition to over 310 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Sever battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 120 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry added.
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District fires a Kornet anti-tank guided missile from a launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases
2 June, 12:51 GMT
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