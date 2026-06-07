https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-linked-transport-and-energy-facilities---defense-ministry-1124279672.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Transport and Energy Facilities - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Transport and Energy Facilities - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery units from various battlegroups carried out attacks on patrol boats, fuel depots, as well as transport, energy, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
2026-06-07T09:44+0000
2026-06-07T09:44+0000
2026-06-07T09:51+0000
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“Russia's operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery units from various battlegroups carried out attacks on patrol boats, fuel depots, as well as transport, energy, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement pointed out.Russian troops also launched strikes on assembly and launch sites for long-range drones, along with temporary deployment points for Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, according to the statement.Russian air defense forces have destroyed 500 unmanned aerial vehicles and one HIMARS rocket fired by the Ukrainian military over the past day.Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts.This is in addition to over 310 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Sever battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 120 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry added.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-hubs-and-troop-bases-1124239871.html
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Transport and Energy Facilities - Defense Ministry
09:44 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 07.06.2026)
Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery have struck a range of Ukrainian military-related targets across 141 locations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
“Russia's operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile forces, and artillery units from various battlegroups carried out attacks on patrol boats, fuel depots, as well as transport, energy, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement pointed out.
Russian troops also launched strikes on assembly and launch sites for long-range drones, along with temporary deployment points for Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, according to the statement.
Russian air defense forces have destroyed 500 unmanned aerial vehicles and one HIMARS rocket fired by the Ukrainian military over the past day.
"Air defense systems shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile, and 500 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 450 soldiers, an armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an artillery piece," the Russian Ministry of Defense ministry said.
This is in addition to over 310 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Sever battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 120 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry added.