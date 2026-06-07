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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/taiwan-deploys-coast-guard-ships-amid-chinas-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-the-island-1124279350.html
Taiwan Deploys Coast Guard Ships Amid China’s Law Enforcement Operation East of the Island
Taiwan Deploys Coast Guard Ships Amid China’s Law Enforcement Operation East of the Island
Sputnik International
The patrol frigate CG‑129 Kaohsiung and two patrol boats have been deployed to assess the situation in connection with the sighting of a Chinese survey vessel near restricted waters around the Pratas Islands, CNA reports.
2026-06-07T07:43+0000
2026-06-07T07:43+0000
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The Chinese vessel is part of the country’s law enforcement operation which was launched in response to the unilateral decision by Japan and the Philippines to begin negotiations on the "delimitation of maritime areas" east of Taiwan, according to China's Ministry of Transport.China regards Taiwan as an essential part of the mainland and considers adherence to the "One China" principle a prerequisite for any country seeking to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/china-launches-maritime-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-taiwan-island-1124278768.html
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Taiwan Deploys Coast Guard Ships Amid China’s Law Enforcement Operation East of the Island

07:43 GMT 07.06.2026
© Wikimedia CommonsTaiwanese Tuo Chiang-class corvette on maneuvers
Taiwanese Tuo Chiang-class corvette on maneuvers - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
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The patrol frigate CG‑129 Kaohsiung and two patrol boats have been deployed to assess the situation in connection with the sighting of a Chinese survey vessel near restricted waters around the Pratas Islands, CNA reports.
The Chinese vessel is part of the country’s law enforcement operation which was launched in response to the unilateral decision by Japan and the Philippines to begin negotiations on the "delimitation of maritime areas" east of Taiwan, according to China's Ministry of Transport.

Chinese authorities warned that such actions seriously infringe upon China's territorial sovereignty and its maritime rights and interests.

China regards Taiwan as an essential part of the mainland and considers adherence to the "One China" principle a prerequisite for any country seeking to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing.
Chinese People's Liberation Army's amphibious landing ship Yimeng Shan sailed into the Victoria Harbour for port call in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
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China Launches Maritime Law Enforcement Operation East of Taiwan Island — Reports
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