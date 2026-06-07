https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/taiwan-deploys-coast-guard-ships-amid-chinas-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-the-island-1124279350.html

Taiwan Deploys Coast Guard Ships Amid China’s Law Enforcement Operation East of the Island

Taiwan Deploys Coast Guard Ships Amid China’s Law Enforcement Operation East of the Island

Sputnik International

The patrol frigate CG‑129 Kaohsiung and two patrol boats have been deployed to assess the situation in connection with the sighting of a Chinese survey vessel near restricted waters around the Pratas Islands, CNA reports.

2026-06-07T07:43+0000

2026-06-07T07:43+0000

2026-06-07T07:43+0000

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The Chinese vessel is part of the country’s law enforcement operation which was launched in response to the unilateral decision by Japan and the Philippines to begin negotiations on the "delimitation of maritime areas" east of Taiwan, according to China's Ministry of Transport.China regards Taiwan as an essential part of the mainland and considers adherence to the "One China" principle a prerequisite for any country seeking to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/china-launches-maritime-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-taiwan-island-1124278768.html

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