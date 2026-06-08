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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iranian-officials-post-messages-after-launch-of-strikes-on-israel-1124281847.html
Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel
Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel
Sputnik International
"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.
2026-06-08T07:24+0000
2026-06-08T07:24+0000
us-israel war on iran
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"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.Mohsen Rezaee, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Iran had repeatedly warned it would not tolerate ceasefire violations or aggression against Lebanon.Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, also said violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Palestine and Lebanon show that Israel and the US “only understand the language of power and force.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-launches-airstrikes-on-iran--idf-1124281204.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-launches-response-operation-against-israel--reports-1124280889.html
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Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel

07:24 GMT 08.06.2026
© AP PhotoSmoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo)
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
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Iranian officials posted a series of messages shortly after Iran launched strikes on Israel.
"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared an image showing the flags of Iran and Lebanon side by side.

Israeli Air Force F16 fighter jets perform in an air show during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in Hatzerim base near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF
04:39 GMT
Mohsen Rezaee, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Iran had repeatedly warned it would not tolerate ceasefire violations or aggression against Lebanon.
“Tonight, the aggressors received their response,” Rezaee said, adding that any new action would be met with a “more crushing response and heavier costs.”
Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, also said violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Palestine and Lebanon show that Israel and the US “only understand the language of power and force.”
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
04:25 GMT
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