https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iranian-officials-post-messages-after-launch-of-strikes-on-israel-1124281847.html
Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel
Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel
Sputnik International
"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.
2026-06-08T07:24+0000
2026-06-08T07:24+0000
2026-06-08T07:24+0000
us-israel war on iran
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"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.Mohsen Rezaee, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Iran had repeatedly warned it would not tolerate ceasefire violations or aggression against Lebanon.Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, also said violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Palestine and Lebanon show that Israel and the US “only understand the language of power and force.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-launches-airstrikes-on-iran--idf-1124281204.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-launches-response-operation-against-israel--reports-1124280889.html
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Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel
Iranian officials posted a series of messages shortly after Iran launched strikes on Israel.
"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared an image showing the flags of Iran and Lebanon side by side.
Mohsen Rezaee, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Iran had repeatedly warned it would not tolerate ceasefire violations or aggression against Lebanon.
“Tonight, the aggressors received their response,” Rezaee said, adding that any new action would be met with a “more crushing response and heavier costs.”
Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, also said violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Palestine and Lebanon show that Israel and the US “only understand the language of power and force.”