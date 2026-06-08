https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iranian-officials-post-messages-after-launch-of-strikes-on-israel-1124281847.html

Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel

Iranian Officials Post Messages After Launch of Strikes on Israel

Sputnik International

"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.

2026-06-08T07:24+0000

2026-06-08T07:24+0000

2026-06-08T07:24+0000

us-israel war on iran

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"The shaky Zionist regime's breath has run out," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote on X.Mohsen Rezaee, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Iran had repeatedly warned it would not tolerate ceasefire violations or aggression against Lebanon.Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, also said violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Palestine and Lebanon show that Israel and the US “only understand the language of power and force.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-launches-airstrikes-on-iran--idf-1124281204.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-launches-response-operation-against-israel--reports-1124280889.html

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