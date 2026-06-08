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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-launches-airstrikes-on-iran--idf-1124281204.html
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF
Sputnik International
The IDF said the Israeli Air Force had struck military targets in western and central Iran, adding that details would follow.
2026-06-08T04:39+0000
2026-06-08T04:39+0000
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Israel’s Channel 14 claimed Israeli aircraft were attacking targets inside Iranian territory.At least two loud explosions were heard in Tehran, IRNA reported.The strikes come after Trump earlier claimed he “calls the shots” in the region — but the latest escalation suggests otherwise.An Israeli military spokesperson said the Israeli Air Force, guided by military intelligence, had struck military targets in western and central Iran, Al Mayadeen reported.
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Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF

04:39 GMT 08.06.2026
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovIsraeli Air Force F16 fighter jets perform in an air show during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in Hatzerim base near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Israeli Air Force F16 fighter jets perform in an air show during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in Hatzerim base near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
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The IDF said the Israeli Air Force had struck military targets in western and central Iran, adding that details would follow.
Israel’s Channel 14 claimed Israeli aircraft were attacking targets inside Iranian territory.

At least two loud explosions were heard in Tehran, IRNA reported.

The strikes come after Trump earlier claimed he “calls the shots” in the region — but the latest escalation suggests otherwise.
An Israeli military spokesperson said the Israeli Air Force, guided by military intelligence, had struck military targets in western and central Iran, Al Mayadeen reported.
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
04:25 GMT
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