https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-launches-airstrikes-on-iran--idf-1124281204.html

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF

Sputnik International

The IDF said the Israeli Air Force had struck military targets in western and central Iran, adding that details would follow.

2026-06-08T04:39+0000

2026-06-08T04:39+0000

2026-06-08T04:39+0000

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Israel’s Channel 14 claimed Israeli aircraft were attacking targets inside Iranian territory.At least two loud explosions were heard in Tehran, IRNA reported.The strikes come after Trump earlier claimed he “calls the shots” in the region — but the latest escalation suggests otherwise.An Israeli military spokesperson said the Israeli Air Force, guided by military intelligence, had struck military targets in western and central Iran, Al Mayadeen reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-launches-response-operation-against-israel--reports-1124280889.html

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