https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-launches-airstrikes-on-iran--idf-1124281204.html
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF
Sputnik International
The IDF said the Israeli Air Force had struck military targets in western and central Iran, adding that details would follow.
2026-06-08T04:39+0000
2026-06-08T04:39+0000
2026-06-08T04:39+0000
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Israel’s Channel 14 claimed Israeli aircraft were attacking targets inside Iranian territory.At least two loud explosions were heard in Tehran, IRNA reported.The strikes come after Trump earlier claimed he “calls the shots” in the region — but the latest escalation suggests otherwise.An Israeli military spokesperson said the Israeli Air Force, guided by military intelligence, had struck military targets in western and central Iran, Al Mayadeen reported.
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donald trump, israel, israeli air force (iaf), israel defense forces (idf), ceasefire, ceasefire violation, iran, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, iran-israel row, war, war of aggression
donald trump, israel, israeli air force (iaf), israel defense forces (idf), ceasefire, ceasefire violation, iran, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, iran-israel row, war, war of aggression
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran — IDF
The IDF said the Israeli Air Force had struck military targets in western and central Iran, adding that details would follow.
Israel’s Channel 14 claimed Israeli aircraft were attacking targets inside Iranian territory.
At least two loud explosions were heard in Tehran, IRNA reported.
The strikes come after Trump earlier claimed he “calls the shots” in the region
— but the latest escalation suggests otherwise.
An Israeli military spokesperson said the Israeli Air Force, guided by military intelligence, had struck military targets in western and central Iran, Al Mayadeen reported.