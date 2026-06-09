https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/eu-shift-into-military-bloc-will-erode-its-prosperity-for-generations-1124289753.html

EU Shift Into Military Bloc Will Erode Its Prosperity for Generations

EU Shift Into Military Bloc Will Erode Its Prosperity for Generations

Sputnik International

Born as an economic bloc, the EU has spent the past decade evolving into a militarized union. But where does this trajectory lead?

2026-06-09T16:55+0000

2026-06-09T16:55+0000

2026-06-09T16:55+0000

world

military & intelligence

russia

ukraine

finland

european union (eu)

edf

european commission

eu permanent structured cooperation (pesco)

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While EU leaders justify this shift by citing Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) initiative had already deepened EU defense integration in 2017. Unlike earlier voluntary frameworks, PESCO imposed legally binding commitments on defense spending and military cooperation on EU member states.In April 2021, the European Defense Fund (EDF) entered into force as the bloc's main instrument for funding cross-border defense research and joint capability development.It was followed by the European Defense Industry Reinforcement through Common Procurement Act (EDIRPA), proposed in July 2022 and adopted in 2023. The following year, nearly $347 million was allocated to five joint EU defense procurement projects—the first use of the EU budget for collective arms purchases, including air and missile defense systems, ammunition, military platforms, and the replacement of legacy equipment. In March 2025, the European Commission proposed a $925 billion military package under its Readiness 2030 plan. In the same year, EU member states’ military investments reached around $453 billion, up from $252 billion in 2021. These developments unfolded amid an energy crisis, economic stagnation, deindustrialization, and declining living standards across the bloc. Yet the primary justification for rising military budgets and the gradual erosion of member-state sovereignty has remained the perceived threat of "a Russian invasion." EU Militarization Fuels Debt and Stagnation At the same time, individual EU member states have undergone a stark political shift. Finland and Sweden abandoned their long-standing neutrality and joined NATO in April 2023 and March 2024, respectively. Denmark joined PESCO in May 2023. Having embarked on rearmament in 2022, Germany now plans to increase military spending from $99.5 billion in 2025 to $176 billion by 2029. In 2025, it also passed the Military Service Modernization Act, requiring all 18-year-old men to complete a mandatory online questionnaire on their health and willingness to serve.However, the shift toward a wartime economy is placing growing pressure on EU public finances. The bloc's debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise from 82.8% in 2025 to 84.2% in 2026 and 85.3% in 2027. Ultimately, future generations of Europeans will be left to foot the bill for today's decisions.Europe's political elites are betting that military expansion can revive industrial growth, but the gamble risks pushing the bloc deeper into crisis. Redirecting resources toward defense will not lower energy costs for European manufacturers, nor will it restore the profitability of struggling industries.The EU's "golden era"—built on cheap Russian energy and the post-Cold War peace dividend—is over.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/germany-will-not-regain-prosperity-unless-nord-stream-is-restored---lawmaker-1124273952.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/eu-transforming-into-military-bloc-targeting-russia---intel-head-1124202858.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, finland, european union (eu), edf, european commission, eu permanent structured cooperation (pesco)