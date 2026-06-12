https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/us-biolab-disclosures-could-become-the-next-nuclear-proliferation-debate--1124304840.html

US Biolab Disclosures Could Become 'the Next Nuclear Proliferation Debate'

US Biolab Disclosures Could Become 'the Next Nuclear Proliferation Debate'

Sputnik International

The publication of files pertaining to US overseas biolabs will have significant ramifications, former White House correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review William Jones tells Sputnik.

2026-06-12T18:44+0000

2026-06-12T18:44+0000

2026-06-12T18:44+0000

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It could prompt "a major debate and discussion internationally with regard to chemical and biological weapons," Jones believes.The release should be seen within the framework of the Trump administration's effort "to achieve a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis," according to the pundit."If it is proven that this was a clear policy direction on the part of the US to finance biolabs, which could eventually be used in military actions," there could be "some real changes in US policy," Jones stresses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-secret-bio-labs-in-ukraine-under-the-lens-after-repeated-russian-warnings--1124127394.html

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