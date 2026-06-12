https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/us-biolab-disclosures-could-become-the-next-nuclear-proliferation-debate--1124304840.html
US Biolab Disclosures Could Become 'the Next Nuclear Proliferation Debate'
US Biolab Disclosures Could Become 'the Next Nuclear Proliferation Debate'
Sputnik International
The publication of files pertaining to US overseas biolabs will have significant ramifications, former White House correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review William Jones tells Sputnik.
2026-06-12T18:44+0000
2026-06-12T18:44+0000
2026-06-12T18:44+0000
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It could prompt "a major debate and discussion internationally with regard to chemical and biological weapons," Jones believes.The release should be seen within the framework of the Trump administration's effort "to achieve a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis," according to the pundit."If it is proven that this was a clear policy direction on the part of the US to finance biolabs, which could eventually be used in military actions," there could be "some real changes in US policy," Jones stresses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-secret-bio-labs-in-ukraine-under-the-lens-after-repeated-russian-warnings--1124127394.html
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donald trump, ukraine, russia, white house, us, europe, biological weapons, bio-terrorism, biological warfare
donald trump, ukraine, russia, white house, us, europe, biological weapons, bio-terrorism, biological warfare
US Biolab Disclosures Could Become 'the Next Nuclear Proliferation Debate'
The publication of files pertaining to US overseas biolabs will have significant ramifications, former White House correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review William Jones tells Sputnik.
It could prompt "a major debate and discussion internationally with regard to chemical and biological weapons," Jones believes.
The release should be seen within the framework of the Trump administration's effort "to achieve a negotiated solution to the Ukraine crisis," according to the pundit.
"Clearly there has been evidence of these biolabs for some time, [that] has been totally ignored in spite of the fact that [it] has been presented publicly by Russia on numerous occasions."
"If it is proven that this was a clear policy direction on the part of the US to finance biolabs
, which could eventually be used in military actions," there could be "some real changes in US policy," Jones stresses.
"The issue of chemical and biological weapons [could] become as intense a discussion as has been the discussion in terms of nuclear proliferation" and hopefully translate into legislation to prevent chemical and biological warfare.