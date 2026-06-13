https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/iran-has-every-incentive-to-stall-if-us-tries-to-bully-its-way-into-a-peace-deal-1124307000.html

Iran ‘Has Every Incentive to Stall’ If US Tries to Bully Its Way Into a Peace Deal

Iran ‘Has Every Incentive to Stall’ If US Tries to Bully Its Way Into a Peace Deal

Sputnik International

“Unless the US offers terms that address Iran’s fundamental security concerns rather than simply demanding unilateral concessions, waiting remains a rational strategy” on Tehran’s part, political analyst and Anti-Zionist America PAC director Dr. Michael Rectenwald told Sputnik.

2026-06-13T15:02+0000

2026-06-13T15:02+0000

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“Any deal that emerges is likely to be narrower and more fragile than the optimistic headlines suggest, and it will probably reflect the balance of endurance rather than a fundamental change in either side’s strategic objectives.”The US can’t achieve diplomatically what it has failed to do militarily, Dr. Rectenwald stressed, noting that trying to do so will only give Iran “every incentive to stall, maintain its red lines, and hope for a more favorable political environment in Washington or a shift in regional power balances.”Then there’s the problem of the Israel lobby inside the US, which “has invested heavily in the narrative that Iran must be brought to heel,” and would treat even “a deal that looks like mutual compromise rather than Iranian surrender…as weakness.”In this environment, Rectenwald believes the prospects of a deal being reached in the near future, as discussed by some officials, are off the mark.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/sanctions-and-war-fail-to-force-iran-into-accepting-just-any-deal-1124304670.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/is-iranus-deal-close-to-being-signed-or-not-1124304273.html

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