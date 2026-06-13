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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/iran-has-every-incentive-to-stall-if-us-tries-to-bully-its-way-into-a-peace-deal-1124307000.html
Iran ‘Has Every Incentive to Stall’ If US Tries to Bully Its Way Into a Peace Deal
Iran ‘Has Every Incentive to Stall’ If US Tries to Bully Its Way Into a Peace Deal
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“Unless the US offers terms that address Iran’s fundamental security concerns rather than simply demanding unilateral concessions, waiting remains a rational strategy” on Tehran’s part, political analyst and Anti-Zionist America PAC director Dr. Michael Rectenwald told Sputnik.
2026-06-13T15:02+0000
2026-06-13T15:02+0000
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“Any deal that emerges is likely to be narrower and more fragile than the optimistic headlines suggest, and it will probably reflect the balance of endurance rather than a fundamental change in either side’s strategic objectives.”The US can’t achieve diplomatically what it has failed to do militarily, Dr. Rectenwald stressed, noting that trying to do so will only give Iran “every incentive to stall, maintain its red lines, and hope for a more favorable political environment in Washington or a shift in regional power balances.”Then there’s the problem of the Israel lobby inside the US, which “has invested heavily in the narrative that Iran must be brought to heel,” and would treat even “a deal that looks like mutual compromise rather than Iranian surrender…as weakness.”In this environment, Rectenwald believes the prospects of a deal being reached in the near future, as discussed by some officials, are off the mark.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/sanctions-and-war-fail-to-force-iran-into-accepting-just-any-deal-1124304670.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/is-iranus-deal-close-to-being-signed-or-not-1124304273.html
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Iran ‘Has Every Incentive to Stall’ If US Tries to Bully Its Way Into a Peace Deal

15:02 GMT 13.06.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankMurals depicting a new spin on famous American cultural landmarks at the former US Embassy compound in Tehran, Iran. File photo.
Murals depicting a new spin on famous American cultural landmarks at the former US Embassy compound in Tehran, Iran. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
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“Unless the US offers terms that address Iran’s fundamental security concerns rather than simply demanding unilateral concessions, waiting remains a rational strategy” on Tehran’s part, political analyst and Anti-Zionist America PAC director Dr. Michael Rectenwald told Sputnik.
“Any deal that emerges is likely to be narrower and more fragile than the optimistic headlines suggest, and it will probably reflect the balance of endurance rather than a fundamental change in either side’s strategic objectives.”
The US can’t achieve diplomatically what it has failed to do militarily, Dr. Rectenwald stressed, noting that trying to do so will only give Iran “every incentive to stall, maintain its red lines, and hope for a more favorable political environment in Washington or a shift in regional power balances.”
“Iran has shown it can survive prolonged economic warfare better than many expected,” and US leverage is both “limited and declining” – failing to bring about the “desired” result of “political collapse or capitulation,” while Iran has adapted “through trade with China and Russia, and domestic resilience.”
Two women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Sanctions and War Fail to Force Iran Into Accepting Just Any Deal
Yesterday, 16:57 GMT
Then there’s the problem of the Israel lobby inside the US, which “has invested heavily in the narrative that Iran must be brought to heel,” and would treat even “a deal that looks like mutual compromise rather than Iranian surrender…as weakness.”
In this environment, Rectenwald believes the prospects of a deal being reached in the near future, as discussed by some officials, are off the mark.
“These sorts of 'breakthrough' announcements often serve domestic political needs in Washington more than they reflect substantive agreement. Until both sides have aligned on the core issues (sanctions relief, enrichment limits, regional security guarantees, and the status of proxy forces), any claim of an imminent deal should be treated with skepticism.”
An Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
Analysis
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Yesterday, 15:51 GMT
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