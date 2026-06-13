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Iran–US Peace Deal Could Be Finalized Within 24 Hours - Pakistan PM
Iran–US Peace Deal Could Be Finalized Within 24 Hours - Pakistan PM
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of a US–Iran peace deal within the next 24 hours.
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Iran–US Peace Deal Could Be Finalized Within 24 Hours - Pakistan PM

12:02 GMT 13.06.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of a US–Iran peace deal within the next 24 hours.
Other statements:
Technical-level talks are planned for next week after the signing
Pakistan praised the US and Iran for their commitment to the talks in Islamabad
Sharif also thanked regional countries for supporting the process
He described the agreement a potential foundation for lasting peace
Two women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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Sanctions and War Fail to Force Iran Into Accepting Just Any Deal
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