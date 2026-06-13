https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/iranus-peace-deal-could-be-finalized-within-24-hours---pakistan-pm-1124306542.html
Iran–US Peace Deal Could Be Finalized Within 24 Hours - Pakistan PM
Iran–US Peace Deal Could Be Finalized Within 24 Hours - Pakistan PM
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of a US–Iran peace deal within the next 24 hours.
2026-06-13T12:02+0000
2026-06-13T12:02+0000
2026-06-13T12:02+0000
us-israel war on iran
shehbaz sharif
pakistan
islamabad
iran
us
peace
peace negotiations
peace talks
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124030240_0:1:3072:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_e909f4be291eb4a7e8248e4238faddb9.jpg
Other statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/sanctions-and-war-fail-to-force-iran-into-accepting-just-any-deal-1124304670.html
pakistan
islamabad
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124030240_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce157093c53e0f082c4fb7dd24fe55ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
shehbaz sharif, pakistan, islamabad, iran, us, peace, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace process, peace deal
shehbaz sharif, pakistan, islamabad, iran, us, peace, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace process, peace deal
Iran–US Peace Deal Could Be Finalized Within 24 Hours - Pakistan PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of a US–Iran peace deal within the next 24 hours.
Technical-level talks are planned for next week after the signing
Pakistan praised the US and Iran for their commitment to the talks in Islamabad
Sharif also thanked regional countries for supporting the process
He described the agreement a potential foundation for lasting peace