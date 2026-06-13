https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/us-iran-deal-could-be-signed-in-coming-days---iranian-foreign-minister-1124305057.html
US-Iran Deal Could Be Signed in Coming Days - Iranian Foreign Minister
US-Iran Deal Could Be Signed in Coming Days - Iranian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran could be signed in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2026-06-13T03:17+0000
2026-06-13T03:17+0000
2026-06-13T04:33+0000
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi laid out Iran's positions on state TV:Iran insists that the only acceptable way of dealing with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium is diluting it on its territory.MoU status: "We've reached a final draft for a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding. This could happen within the next few days" – signed remotely by both parties.Tolls on the passage through the Strait of Hormuz are not allowed under international law, but "a type of payment or service fees will be required."The future of the Strait will not be like before. Iran and Oman will likely soon issue a joint statement regarding its administration," he said.Israel will withdraw from all its occupied territories in Lebanon as part of the ceasefire.If obligations are not met, "negotiations on a final settlement will not take place," Araghchi said.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire, which formally remains in effect. Negotiations between Iran and the US are underway, with the countries attempting to agree on a framework memorandum of understanding. The sides periodically exchange isolated strikes.
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iran, middle east, abbas araghchi, strait of hormuz, oman, memorandum of understanding (mou), us-iran relations
iran, middle east, abbas araghchi, strait of hormuz, oman, memorandum of understanding (mou), us-iran relations
US-Iran Deal Could Be Signed in Coming Days - Iranian Foreign Minister
03:17 GMT 13.06.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 13.06.2026)
The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran could be signed in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi laid out Iran's positions on state TV:
Iran insists that the only acceptable way of dealing with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium is diluting it on its territory.
MoU status: "We've reached a final draft for a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding. This could happen within the next few days" – signed remotely by both parties.
Tolls on the passage through the Strait of Hormuz are not allowed under international law, but "a type of payment or service fees will be required.
"The future of the Strait will not be like before. Iran and Oman will likely soon issue a joint statement regarding its administration," he said.
Israel will withdraw from all its occupied territories in Lebanon as part of the ceasefire.
If obligations are not met, "negotiations on a final settlement will not take place," Araghchi said.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire, which formally remains in effect. Negotiations between Iran and the US are underway, with the countries attempting to agree on a framework memorandum of understanding. The sides periodically exchange isolated strikes.