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Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian Aerospace Forces hit two points of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 gliding bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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During the reconnaissance, the Russian forces discovered the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Russian forces hit the temporary deployment point of the unit of the fourth separate rapid reaction brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the village of Belitskoye and the same unit of the 63rd separate mobile brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Shchurovo area, the ministry specified.
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Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic

09:22 GMT 13.06.2026
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankThe FAB-500 bombs are seen in the Russian special military operation zone. File photo
The FAB-500 bombs are seen in the Russian special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces hit two points of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 gliding bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
During the reconnaissance, the Russian forces discovered the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in the Donetsk People's Republic.
"The identified targets were attacked by Russian air force crews using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK)," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces hit the temporary deployment point of the unit of the fourth separate rapid reaction brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the village of Belitskoye and the same unit of the 63rd separate mobile brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Shchurovo area, the ministry specified.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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7 June, 09:44 GMT
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