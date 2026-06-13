https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-glide-bombs-hit-2-ukrainian-temporary-military-hubs-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124305984.html
Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian Aerospace Forces hit two points of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 gliding bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-06-13T09:22+0000
2026-06-13T09:22+0000
2026-06-13T09:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
russian aerospace forces
fab bombs
glide bombs
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116116626_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_82467a405bf93089bec8316feb4b5f09.jpg
During the reconnaissance, the Russian forces discovered the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Russian forces hit the temporary deployment point of the unit of the fourth separate rapid reaction brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the village of Belitskoye and the same unit of the 63rd separate mobile brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Shchurovo area, the ministry specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-linked-transport-and-energy-facilities---defense-ministry-1124279672.html
ukraine
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116116626_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2939b15cb0e6bae98350ca1c01b22966.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, donetsk, russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, fab bombs, glide bombs, russian armed forces
ukraine, russia, donetsk, russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, fab bombs, glide bombs, russian armed forces
Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces hit two points of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 gliding bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
During the reconnaissance, the Russian forces discovered the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in the Donetsk People's Republic
.
"The identified targets were attacked by Russian air force crews using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK)," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces hit the temporary deployment point of the unit of the fourth separate rapid reaction brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the village of Belitskoye and the same unit of the 63rd separate mobile brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Shchurovo area, the ministry specified.