https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-glide-bombs-hit-2-ukrainian-temporary-military-hubs-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124305984.html

Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Glide Bombs Hit 2 Ukrainian Temporary Military Hubs in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian Aerospace Forces hit two points of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 gliding bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-06-13T09:22+0000

2026-06-13T09:22+0000

2026-06-13T09:22+0000

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During the reconnaissance, the Russian forces discovered the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Russian forces hit the temporary deployment point of the unit of the fourth separate rapid reaction brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the village of Belitskoye and the same unit of the 63rd separate mobile brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Shchurovo area, the ministry specified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-linked-transport-and-energy-facilities---defense-ministry-1124279672.html

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