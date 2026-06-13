https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-deterring-ukraine-nato--foreign-ministry-1124307206.html

Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry

Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian defense systems and tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus ensure a counterbalance to Ukraine and NATO groupings in neighboring countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-06-13T16:04+0000

2026-06-13T16:04+0000

2026-06-13T16:04+0000

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sergey lavrov

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"The joint Regional Group of Troops (Forces) deployed on the territory of Belarus, modern Russian defense systems and tactical nuclear weapons reliably cover the western borders of the Union State and the CSTO, providing a counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine and NATO groupings stationed in neighboring countries," the ministry said ahead of the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Minsk. Russia and Belarus have taken serious measures in recent years to strengthen the common defense and security space of the Union State amid the turbulent global military and political situation, it added. According to the Russian state policy on nuclear deterrence, published in 2024, Russia considers an armed attack on Belarus as an act of aggression against the Union State as a whole, allowing it to use nuclear weapons against the aggressor. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not deploy its tactical nuclear weapons anywhere except for Belarus, while the United States does so all over the globe. The president added that Russia had the most modern strategic forces among nuclear-capable countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russian-soldiers-place-nuclear-arms-on-high-alert-during-drills---belarus-defense-ministry-1124163473.html

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sergey lavrov, belarus, russia, ukraine, nato, nuclear, nuclear weapons