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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-deterring-ukraine-nato--foreign-ministry-1124307206.html
Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry
Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian defense systems and tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus ensure a counterbalance to Ukraine and NATO groupings in neighboring countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-06-13T16:04+0000
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"The joint Regional Group of Troops (Forces) deployed on the territory of Belarus, modern Russian defense systems and tactical nuclear weapons reliably cover the western borders of the Union State and the CSTO, providing a counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine and NATO groupings stationed in neighboring countries," the ministry said ahead of the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Minsk. Russia and Belarus have taken serious measures in recent years to strengthen the common defense and security space of the Union State amid the turbulent global military and political situation, it added. According to the Russian state policy on nuclear deterrence, published in 2024, Russia considers an armed attack on Belarus as an act of aggression against the Union State as a whole, allowing it to use nuclear weapons against the aggressor. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not deploy its tactical nuclear weapons anywhere except for Belarus, while the United States does so all over the globe. The president added that Russia had the most modern strategic forces among nuclear-capable countries.
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Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry

16:04 GMT 13.06.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankFrom May 19 to 21, Russian forces conducted exercises to prepare and deploy nuclear units at full combat readiness, including joint operations with nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus.
From May 19 to 21, Russian forces conducted exercises to prepare and deploy nuclear units at full combat readiness, including joint operations with nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian defense systems and tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus ensure a counterbalance to Ukraine and NATO groupings in neighboring countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The joint Regional Group of Troops (Forces) deployed on the territory of Belarus, modern Russian defense systems and tactical nuclear weapons reliably cover the western borders of the Union State and the CSTO, providing a counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine and NATO groupings stationed in neighboring countries," the ministry said ahead of the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Minsk.
Russia and Belarus have taken serious measures in recent years to strengthen the common defense and security space of the Union State amid the turbulent global military and political situation, it added.
According to the Russian state policy on nuclear deterrence, published in 2024, Russia considers an armed attack on Belarus as an act of aggression against the Union State as a whole, allowing it to use nuclear weapons against the aggressor.
In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not deploy its tactical nuclear weapons anywhere except for Belarus, while the United States does so all over the globe. The president added that Russia had the most modern strategic forces among nuclear-capable countries.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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Russian Soldiers Place Nuclear Arms on High Alert During Drills - Belarus' Defense Ministry
20 May, 16:45 GMT
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