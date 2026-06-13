https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/us-biolab-network-used-to-target-enemies-worldwide-ukraine-just-the-tip-of-the-iceberg-1124306696.html

US’ Biolab Network Used to Target Enemies Worldwide, Ukraine Just the Tip of the Iceberg

US’ Biolab Network Used to Target Enemies Worldwide, Ukraine Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Sputnik International

“All of the Ukrainian bioweapons labs are administered by the US military,” Bioweapon Truth Commission co-founder Jeff J. Brown told Sputnik, commenting on DNI Gabbard’s bombshell confirmation that everything Russia’s NBC Protection Troops have been saying about these labs is true.

2026-06-13T14:53+0000

2026-06-13T14:53+0000

2026-06-13T14:53+0000

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The US “benefits from having some of the most dangerous pathogens known to man, to attack the West’s many perceived enemies,” Brown explained, pointing to allegations of the US using swine fever and avian flu to target China in recent years, and similar campaigns against Cuba, Russia and Iran.Following the MoneyThe US and its allies “will never stop developing bioweapons around the world. It’s too lucrative for the military, Big Pharma, contractors and politicians.” Bioweapons “are a many multi-billion-dollar industry,” Brown says.As for the Biological Threat Reduction Program - the official initiative the Pentagon uses to justify these labs' work, that's just a cover, Brown says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/us-intel-warned-us-funded-biolab-in-ukraine-likely-housed-dangerous-pathogens---gabbard-1124303901.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/irans-missiles-strike-israeli-military-scientific-hub--weizmann-institute-left-in-ruins--reports-1122387514.html

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