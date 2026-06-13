US’ Biolab Network Used to Target Enemies Worldwide, Ukraine Just the Tip of the Iceberg
© AP Photo / PETER COSGROVEMembers of the U.S. Army Technical Escort Unit Chemical/Biological Team, in gray HAZMAT suits, are decontaminated by Orlando firefighters, in white HAZMAT suits, at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, May 14, 2002. The training exercise was called Sunshine Guardian.
© AP Photo / PETER COSGROVE
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“All of the Ukrainian bioweapons labs are administered by the US military,” Bioweapon Truth Commission co-founder Jeff J. Brown told Sputnik, commenting on DNI Gabbard’s bombshell confirmation that everything Russia’s NBC Protection Troops have been saying about these labs is true.
The US “benefits from having some of the most dangerous pathogens known to man, to attack the West’s many perceived enemies,” Brown explained, pointing to allegations of the US using swine fever and avian flu to target China in recent years, and similar campaigns against Cuba, Russia and Iran.
That’s not to mention the role played by Big Pharma – which wants “to create epidemics as a justification to get billions in vaccine contracts.”
Following the Money
The US and its allies “will never stop developing bioweapons around the world. It’s too lucrative for the military, Big Pharma, contractors and politicians.” Bioweapons “are a many multi-billion-dollar industry,” Brown says.
“Ukraine is just one of scores of countries around the world where US/NATO are developing lethal pathogens to attack [their] many enemies. Not counting Ukraine, the US military has over 330 bioweapon labs across Planet Earth, concentrated in the Global South.”
As for the Biological Threat Reduction Program - the official initiative the Pentagon uses to justify these labs' work, that's just a cover, Brown says.
"The Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) is simply a straw man to deflect the fact that the US military and its NATO vassals are the drivers of global bioweapon production and attacks. BTRP is a smoke screen and a money-spinning contractor, nothing more."