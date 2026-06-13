https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/us-to-release-frozen-iranian-assets-after-deal-signed---foreign-minister-1124306103.html

US to Release Frozen Iranian Assets After Deal Signed - Foreign Minister

US to Release Frozen Iranian Assets After Deal Signed - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Frozen Iranian assets will be released after a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran is signed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

2026-06-13T09:27+0000

2026-06-13T09:27+0000

2026-06-13T09:27+0000

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"Iran's frozen assets will be released under the memorandum, which is to be signed. Regarding compensation, the deal provides for an economic plan for Iran," Araghchi told the IRIB broadcaster. This plan will unblock significant financial resources for the country, he added. The top Iranian diplomat warned that opponents of the agreement led by Israel were trying to torpedo its signing. On Friday, Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington had never been closer to reaching a memorandum as they are now, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the final text of a peace deal had been agreed upon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/iran-urges-us-to-unfreeze-50-of-assets-immediately-after-memorandum---foreign-ministry-1124263239.html

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middle east, abbas araghchi, iran, israel, tehran, islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib), us, deal, peace deal, assets, frozen assets