https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/west-urges-apec-members-to-oppose-russias-chairmanship-bid---russian-foreign-ministry-1124305732.html

West Urges APEC Members to Oppose Russia's Chairmanship Bid - Russian Foreign Ministry

West Urges APEC Members to Oppose Russia's Chairmanship Bid - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are trying to persuade other economies in the forum not to support Russia's... 13.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-13T08:16+0000

2026-06-13T08:16+0000

2026-06-13T08:16+0000

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Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the Russian bid for the APEC presidency in 2035. Russia has every right to take over the presidency, he said. Russia already did this in 2012, and breakthrough results were achieved then, Berdyev added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/russian-and-us-officials-hold-informal-talks-at-apec-summit-in-south-korea-1123053469.html

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