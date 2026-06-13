https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/west-urges-apec-members-to-oppose-russias-chairmanship-bid---russian-foreign-ministry-1124305732.html
West Urges APEC Members to Oppose Russia's Chairmanship Bid - Russian Foreign Ministry
West Urges APEC Members to Oppose Russia's Chairmanship Bid - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are trying to persuade other economies in the forum not to support Russia's... 13.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-13T08:16+0000
2026-06-13T08:16+0000
2026-06-13T08:16+0000
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Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the Russian bid for the APEC presidency in 2035. Russia has every right to take over the presidency, he said. Russia already did this in 2012, and breakthrough results were achieved then, Berdyev added.
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West Urges APEC Members to Oppose Russia's Chairmanship Bid - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are trying to persuade other economies in the forum not to support Russia's bid for the rotating chairmanship, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for G20 and APEC affairs Marat Berdyev told Sputnik.
Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the Russian bid for the APEC
presidency in 2035.
"Some economies are hostile to the Russian bid, and they are treating other members on the sidelines so that they refrain from supporting it. This is how Australia, New Zealand and Canada behave, in particular," Berdyev said.
Russia has every right to take over the presidency, he said. Russia already did this in 2012, and breakthrough results were achieved then, Berdyev added.
2 November 2025, 10:00 GMT