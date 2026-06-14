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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/death-toll-from-israeli-strikes-on-lebanon-reaches-3756---lebanese-health-ministry-1124308422.html
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Reaches 3,756 - Lebanese Health Ministry
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Reaches 3,756 - Lebanese Health Ministry
Sputnik International
The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 3,756, with 11,632 injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.
2026-06-14T04:40+0000
2026-06-14T04:40+0000
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"The total number of victims of the aggression from March 2 to June 13 is 3,756 dead and 11,632 wounded," the ministry said in a statement.Taking into account the health ministry's statement published on Friday, the death toll has increased by 45 in the past 24 hours, and the number of wounded by 149.Prior to this, the Israeli army issued a warning to residents of 20 towns in southern Lebanon, ordering them to evacuate their homes and relocate north of the Zahrani River. The Lebanese movement Hezbollah reported attacks on Israeli troops and their equipment in several areas of southern Lebanon.Israel continues to strike Lebanon despite the current ceasefire and ongoing US-brokered Lebanese-Israeli negotiations. Lebanese authorities regularly claim that Israeli attacks violate the country's sovereignty and hinder stabilization in the south.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/israel-intensifies-strikes-on-lebanon-as-evacuations-grow-in-beirut-suburbs--reports-1124187567.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/israel-lebanon-to-extend-ceasefire-by-45-days---us-state-dept-1124132812.html
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israel, lebanon, airstrikes, attacks, ceasefire, authorities

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Reaches 3,756 - Lebanese Health Ministry

04:40 GMT 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mohammed ZaatariSecurity officers check the damage at a building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Security officers check the damage at a building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari
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The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 3,756, with 11,632 injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.
"The total number of victims of the aggression from March 2 to June 13 is 3,756 dead and 11,632 wounded," the ministry said in a statement.
Taking into account the health ministry's statement published on Friday, the death toll has increased by 45 in the past 24 hours, and the number of wounded by 149.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon as Evacuations Grow in Beirut Suburbs — Reports
26 May, 04:25 GMT

Israeli airstrikes have been covering a significant portion of southern Lebanon since Saturday morning, with particularly intense attacks targeting the Jezzine and Nabatieh areas.

Prior to this, the Israeli army issued a warning to residents of 20 towns in southern Lebanon, ordering them to evacuate their homes and relocate north of the Zahrani River. The Lebanese movement Hezbollah reported attacks on Israeli troops and their equipment in several areas of southern Lebanon.
Israel continues to strike Lebanon despite the current ceasefire and ongoing US-brokered Lebanese-Israeli negotiations. Lebanese authorities regularly claim that Israeli attacks violate the country's sovereignty and hinder stabilization in the south.
Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
World
Israel, Lebanon to Extend Ceasefire by 45 Days - US State Dept.
15 May, 18:40 GMT
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