https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/is-zelensky-trying-to-turn-patriot-misfire-into-kiev-pechersk-lavra-into-the-next-bucha-1124314736.html

Is Zelensky Trying to Turn Patriot Misfire Into Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Into the Next Bucha?

Is Zelensky Trying to Turn Patriot Misfire Into Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Into the Next Bucha?

Sputnik International

Zelensky’s scraping together of obsolete Patriot missiles from around the world may have always been less about seeking to protect Ukraine’s cities than “hoping that the missiles would malfunction and hit civilian targets instead of shooting down airborne ones to stage a Bucha-like incident,” Alexei Leonkov says.

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2026-06-15T18:51+0000

2026-06-15T18:51+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

alexei leonkov

european union (eu)

unesco

ukraine

russia

kiev

patriot

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Damage at the Lavra “shows that most likely, a rocket fragment fell on the site, but didn’t breach the roof, and a fire broke out. The EU reacted very quickly and immediately christened the UNESCO heritage site, completely forgetting that when its monks were being evicted and persecuted, the same European leaders said nothing about it,” the military analyst told Sputnik.All this echoes the Bucha provocation – the spring 2022 horror show in which Zelensky’s forces murdered scores of civilians in a Kiev suburb and blamed Russia to sabotage peace talks and ramp up Western military support.Two More PossibilitiesBarring a deliberate provocation, military expert Anatoliy Matviychuk sees two other scenarios regarding the errant Patriot:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/moscow-calls-wests-statements-on-alleged-russian-attack-on-kiev-pechersk-lavra-fake-news-1124312924.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/old-stock-operator-error-blind-spot-what-caused-a-patriot-to-strike-kievs-holiest-orthodox-site-1124313065.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

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volodymyr zelensky, alexei leonkov, european union (eu), unesco, ukraine, russia, kiev, patriot