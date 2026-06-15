https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/is-zelensky-trying-to-turn-patriot-misfire-into-kiev-pechersk-lavra-into-the-next-bucha-1124314736.html
Is Zelensky Trying to Turn Patriot Misfire Into Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Into the Next Bucha?
Is Zelensky Trying to Turn Patriot Misfire Into Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Into the Next Bucha?
Sputnik International
Zelensky’s scraping together of obsolete Patriot missiles from around the world may have always been less about seeking to protect Ukraine’s cities than “hoping that the missiles would malfunction and hit civilian targets instead of shooting down airborne ones to stage a Bucha-like incident,” Alexei Leonkov says.
2026-06-15T18:51+0000
2026-06-15T18:51+0000
2026-06-15T18:51+0000
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volodymyr zelensky
alexei leonkov
european union (eu)
unesco
ukraine
russia
kiev
patriot
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Damage at the Lavra “shows that most likely, a rocket fragment fell on the site, but didn’t breach the roof, and a fire broke out. The EU reacted very quickly and immediately christened the UNESCO heritage site, completely forgetting that when its monks were being evicted and persecuted, the same European leaders said nothing about it,” the military analyst told Sputnik.All this echoes the Bucha provocation – the spring 2022 horror show in which Zelensky’s forces murdered scores of civilians in a Kiev suburb and blamed Russia to sabotage peace talks and ramp up Western military support.Two More PossibilitiesBarring a deliberate provocation, military expert Anatoliy Matviychuk sees two other scenarios regarding the errant Patriot:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/moscow-calls-wests-statements-on-alleged-russian-attack-on-kiev-pechersk-lavra-fake-news-1124312924.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/old-stock-operator-error-blind-spot-what-caused-a-patriot-to-strike-kievs-holiest-orthodox-site-1124313065.html
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volodymyr zelensky, alexei leonkov, european union (eu), unesco, ukraine, russia, kiev, patriot
volodymyr zelensky, alexei leonkov, european union (eu), unesco, ukraine, russia, kiev, patriot
Is Zelensky Trying to Turn Patriot Misfire Into Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Into the Next Bucha?
Zelensky’s scraping together of obsolete Patriot missiles from around the world may have always been less about seeking to protect Ukraine’s cities than “hoping that the missiles would malfunction and hit civilian targets instead of shooting down airborne ones to stage a Bucha-like incident,” Alexei Leonkov says.
Damage at the Lavra “shows that most likely, a rocket fragment fell on the site, but didn’t breach the roof, and a fire broke out. The EU reacted very quickly and immediately christened the UNESCO heritage site, completely forgetting that when its monks were being evicted and persecuted, the same European leaders said nothing about it,” the military analyst told Sputnik.
All this echoes the Bucha provocation
– the spring 2022 horror show in which Zelensky’s forces murdered scores of civilians in a Kiev suburb and blamed Russia to sabotage peace talks and ramp up Western military support.
Barring a deliberate provocation, military expert Anatoliy Matviychuk sees two other scenarios regarding the errant Patriot:
1.
that the interceptor was fired to target a Russian hypersonic missile, locked on, failed to catch up, self-destructed and crashed into the Lavra compound.
2.
that the missile’s service life had expired, resulting in malfunctions to its hardware. “First, the engine couldn’t accelerate the missile to the required speed. The hardware deemed the missile defective, unable to complete its mission, and issued a self-destruct command.”