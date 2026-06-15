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Putin Highlights China’s Rising Global Influence in Birthday Message to Xi Jinping
Putin Highlights China’s Rising Global Influence in Birthday Message to Xi Jinping
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a birthday message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that under Xi’s leadership China is achieving impressive results and strengthening its position on the global stage, according to an official Kremlin statement.
2026-06-15T07:58+0000
2026-06-15T08:32+0000
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The message spotlighted the commitment of both leaders to maintaining close cooperation in serving their nations’ interests and to contributing to a more equitable international order.It further noted that under Xi’s leadership, China has made significant progress in economic, social, and scientific-technical development, steadily reinforcing its global standing.
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china, vladimir putin, kremlin, russia, xi jinping

Putin Highlights China’s Rising Global Influence in Birthday Message to Xi Jinping

07:58 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 08:32 GMT 15.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, praising China's remarkable progress and expanding influence on the world stage under Xi’s leadership, an official statement by the Kremlin noted.
The message spotlighted the commitment of both leaders to maintaining close cooperation in serving their nations’ interests and to contributing to a more equitable international order.

“We will undoubtedly continue our constructive dialogue and close joint work for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of building a just, truly democratic multipolar world order,” the message stated.

It further noted that under Xi’s leadership, China has made significant progress in economic, social, and scientific-technical development, steadily reinforcing its global standing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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