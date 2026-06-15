https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/putin-praises-chinas-global-rise-in-message-to-xi-jinping-1124311566.html

Putin Highlights China’s Rising Global Influence in Birthday Message to Xi Jinping

Putin Highlights China’s Rising Global Influence in Birthday Message to Xi Jinping

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a birthday message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that under Xi’s leadership China is achieving impressive results and strengthening its position on the global stage, according to an official Kremlin statement.

2026-06-15T07:58+0000

2026-06-15T07:58+0000

2026-06-15T08:32+0000

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The message spotlighted the commitment of both leaders to maintaining close cooperation in serving their nations’ interests and to contributing to a more equitable international order.It further noted that under Xi’s leadership, China has made significant progress in economic, social, and scientific-technical development, steadily reinforcing its global standing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/putin-and-xi-jinping-adopt-joint-statement-on-deepening-relations-between-russia-and-china-1124157078.html

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