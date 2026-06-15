https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-wins-intl-arbitration-on-rights-of-black-sea-sea-of-azov-kerch-strait-state-1124314027.html
Hague Court Dismisses Ukrainian Claims on Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait
Hague Court Dismisses Ukrainian Claims on Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait
Sputnik International
Russia has won the international arbitration on the rights of coastal state in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
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"Today, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague announced the final decision on the 10-year arbitration between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the rights of a coastal state in the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and the waters of the Black Sea around Crimea.... The arbitration, consisting of five independent arbitrators... made a unanimous decision. The case, which has a major geopolitical, international legal and historical dimension, ended with a convincing victory for Russia," the statement said. Kiev's efforts to challenge Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, as well as adjacent waters have failed, the ministry said. Ukraine and the West have failed to declare the Kerch Strait as "international," with the right of passage for vessels of any state, the ministry said. The arbitration in The Hague rejected Kiev's demand to recognize Russia's declaration of sovereignty over the entire Sea of Azov as a violation of international law, the ministry said.
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russia, ukraine, black sea, permanent court of arbitration, kerch strait, crimean bridge, the hague
Hague Court Dismisses Ukrainian Claims on Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait
15:12 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 15.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has won the international arbitration on the rights of coastal state in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Today, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague announced the final decision on the 10-year arbitration between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the rights of a coastal state in the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and the waters of the Black Sea around Crimea.... The arbitration, consisting of five independent arbitrators... made a unanimous decision. The case, which has a major geopolitical, international legal and historical dimension, ended with a convincing victory for Russia," the statement said.
Kiev's efforts to challenge Russia's sovereignty over Crimea
, as well as adjacent waters have failed, the ministry said.
"Numerous demands from Ukraine, which has accused Russia of violating dozens of articles of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, have been rejected... The arbitration denied Ukraine the return of control over hydrocarbon, fish and other resources in the waters of Crimea and the Azov Sea, as well as any 'compensation' and 'reparations' from Russia for their use and alleged 'damage," the ministry said.
Ukraine and the West have failed to declare the Kerch Strait as "international," with the right of passage for vessels of any state, the ministry said.
"Ukraine's absurd and cynical demand to dismantle the Crimean Bridge has been rejected... The Ukrainian side's allegations about the alleged obstruction of the Crimean Bridge by ships in these waters have been deemed to be unfounded," the ministry said.
The arbitration in The Hague rejected Kiev's demand to recognize Russia's declaration of sovereignty over the entire Sea of Azov
as a violation of international law, the ministry said.