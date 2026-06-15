https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-wins-intl-arbitration-on-rights-of-black-sea-sea-of-azov-kerch-strait-state-1124314027.html

Hague Court Dismisses Ukrainian Claims on Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait

Hague Court Dismisses Ukrainian Claims on Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait

Sputnik International

Russia has won the international arbitration on the rights of coastal state in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2026-06-15T15:12+0000

2026-06-15T15:12+0000

2026-06-15T15:18+0000

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"Today, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague announced the final decision on the 10-year arbitration between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the rights of a coastal state in the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and the waters of the Black Sea around Crimea.... The arbitration, consisting of five independent arbitrators... made a unanimous decision. The case, which has a major geopolitical, international legal and historical dimension, ended with a convincing victory for Russia," the statement said. Kiev's efforts to challenge Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, as well as adjacent waters have failed, the ministry said. Ukraine and the West have failed to declare the Kerch Strait as "international," with the right of passage for vessels of any state, the ministry said. The arbitration in The Hague rejected Kiev's demand to recognize Russia's declaration of sovereignty over the entire Sea of Azov as a violation of international law, the ministry said.

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