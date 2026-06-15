https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/ukrainian-strikes-on-energodar-set-another-record--rosatom-ceo-1124313287.html

Ukrainian Strikes on Energodar Set 'Another Record' – Rosatom CEO

Ukrainian Strikes on Energodar Set 'Another Record' – Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces set "another record" for strikes on Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, over the past three days, Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

2026-06-15T13:13+0000

2026-06-15T13:13+0000

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"Over the weekend and holidays, another record of strikes on Energodar was set. Strikes hit the vicinity of the plant. Energy and power supply infrastructure was targeted the most," Likhachev told journalists. He noted that the nuclear plant had been cut off from off-site power supply for three days. Power supply was restored on June 13 after the Ferrosplavnaya power line was repaired. Work is currently underway to repair the other line, the Dneprovskaya main line.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-sees-damage-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-from-ukrainian-drone-attack-1124223449.html

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alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye, russia, rosatom, zaporozhye npp, strike, drone strike, missile strike