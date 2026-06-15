International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/ukrainian-strikes-on-energodar-set-another-record--rosatom-ceo-1124313287.html
Ukrainian Strikes on Energodar Set 'Another Record' – Rosatom CEO
Ukrainian Strikes on Energodar Set 'Another Record' – Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
Ukrainian forces set "another record" for strikes on Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, over the past three days, Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
2026-06-15T13:13+0000
2026-06-15T13:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
alexei likhachev
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
rosatom
zaporozhye npp
strike
drone strike
missile strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8efe55f8f6b760fc78665237a5624517.jpg
"Over the weekend and holidays, another record of strikes on Energodar was set. Strikes hit the vicinity of the plant. Energy and power supply infrastructure was targeted the most," Likhachev told journalists. He noted that the nuclear plant had been cut off from off-site power supply for three days. Power supply was restored on June 13 after the Ferrosplavnaya power line was repaired. Work is currently underway to repair the other line, the Dneprovskaya main line.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-sees-damage-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-from-ukrainian-drone-attack-1124223449.html
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b28a09e8eebbacfc65797595d6b73373.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye, russia, rosatom, zaporozhye npp, strike, drone strike, missile strike
alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye, russia, rosatom, zaporozhye npp, strike, drone strike, missile strike

Ukrainian Strikes on Energodar Set 'Another Record' – Rosatom CEO

13:13 GMT 15.06.2026
© AP Photo / Kateryna KlochkoThe Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
© AP Photo / Kateryna Klochko
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian forces set "another record" for strikes on Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, over the past three days, Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
"Over the weekend and holidays, another record of strikes on Energodar was set. Strikes hit the vicinity of the plant. Energy and power supply infrastructure was targeted the most," Likhachev told journalists.
He noted that the nuclear plant had been cut off from off-site power supply for three days. Power supply was restored on June 13 after the Ferrosplavnaya power line was repaired. Work is currently underway to repair the other line, the Dneprovskaya main line.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
World
IAEA Sees Damage to Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant From Ukrainian Drone Attack
31 May, 13:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала