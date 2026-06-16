https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russian-forces-liberate-novy-donbass-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124315699.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novy Donbass Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Novy Donbass Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-06-16T09:28+0000

2026-06-16T09:28+0000

2026-06-16T09:28+0000

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"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Tsentr [Center] group of forces, the settlement of Novy Donbass has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 165 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense systems shot down two Flamingo missiles, 12 guided aerial bombs and 491 UAVs, the ministry said, adding that Russian troops also attacked energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as their UAV assembly sites.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/russian-forces-liberate-priyut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124300652.html

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