Russian Air Defenses Prove Vastly Superior to US Analogs - Military Expert

Their forces destroyed some 992 drones, four long-range cruise missiles and 10 bombs in the latest Ukrainian attack.



In comparison, US air defense systems proved woefully inadequate as they failed to prevent Iran from devastating about 15 US military bases and rendering five US facilities in the Persian Gulf inoperable.



Ukraine seeks to terrorize Russia’s civilian population in hopes that it would force Russia to surrender, Knutov suggests.



“It is a classic tactic of international terrorists: hold the civilian population hostage to achieve your political goals,” he explains.