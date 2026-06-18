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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-air-defenses-prove-vastly-superior-to-us-analogs-military-expert-1124328447.html
Russian Air Defenses Prove Vastly Superior to US Analogs - Military Expert
Russian Air Defenses Prove Vastly Superior to US Analogs - Military Expert
Sputnik International
Russia’s air defense systems perform exceptionally well, Russian air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
2026-06-18T13:12+0000
2026-06-18T13:12+0000
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Their forces destroyed some 992 drones, four long-range cruise missiles and 10 bombs in the latest Ukrainian attack.In comparison, US air defense systems proved woefully inadequate as they failed to prevent Iran from devastating about 15 US military bases and rendering five US facilities in the Persian Gulf inoperable.Ukraine seeks to terrorize Russia’s civilian population in hopes that it would force Russia to surrender, Knutov suggests.“It is a classic tactic of international terrorists: hold the civilian population hostage to achieve your political goals,” he explains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-air-defenses-destroy-hundreds-of-ukrainian-drones-several-missiles-defense-ministry-1124327343.html
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Russian Air Defenses Prove Vastly Superior to US Analogs - Military Expert

13:12 GMT 18.06.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA S-400 surface-to-air missile system launcher shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills
A S-400 surface-to-air missile system launcher shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
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Russia’s air defense systems perform exceptionally well, Russian air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
Their forces destroyed some 992 drones, four long-range cruise missiles and 10 bombs in the latest Ukrainian attack.

In comparison, US air defense systems proved woefully inadequate as they failed to prevent Iran from devastating about 15 US military bases and rendering five US facilities in the Persian Gulf inoperable.

Ukraine seeks to terrorize Russia’s civilian population in hopes that it would force Russia to surrender, Knutov suggests.

“It is a classic tactic of international terrorists: hold the civilian population hostage to achieve your political goals,” he explains.
Workers inspect Flamingo missiles a Fire Point's secret factory in Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Air Shield Smashes 992 Ukrainian Drones, Numerous Missiles - Defense Ministry
09:38 GMT
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