https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/us-intel-warns-israel-could-sabotage-us-iran-peace-deal---report-1124334260.html

US Intel Warns Israel Could Sabotage US-Iran Peace Deal - Report

US Intel Warns Israel Could Sabotage US-Iran Peace Deal - Report

Sputnik International

US intelligence agencies are warning that Israel is likely to try derailing the final peace deal between the United States and Iran, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing current and former officials.

2026-06-19T17:43+0000

2026-06-19T17:43+0000

2026-06-19T17:43+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

jd vance

donald trump

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

iran

us

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On June 14, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum of understanding had been completed. Overnight into June 18, the two countries remotely signed the document that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to continue conducting military operations against Hezbollah, despite the memorandum of understanding stipulating that military operations in Lebanon must cease, the report said, citing intelligence reports circulated as recently as this week. Moreover, the latest intelligence report assessed that in the run-up to Israel's national elections this fall, Netanyahu sees his political survival as being tied to maintaining forces in southern Lebanon and doubling down on his intent to pursue hostilities with Hezbollah. The intel report also said Israel believes that the US-Iran memorandum undermines the policy of maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported the president is growing tired of calls with the prime minister as they always revolve around the latter arguing for continued strikes on Iran and Lebanon. On Thursday, amid reports of Israel being unhappy with the US-Iran deal, Vice President JD Vance advised Israel not to attack its most powerful and likely last remaining ally, and only president left with some sympathy for them. Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Friday. After signing the memorandum with Iran, Trump said the United States expects all parties to the Mideast conflict to cease fire on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, jd vance, donald trump, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, iran, us