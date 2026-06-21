https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-geran-2-drones-hit-ukraines-fuel-storage-facility---mod-1124339762.html
Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD
Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Geran-2 drones struck a Ukrainian military facility that held fuel and lubricants in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-06-21T16:46+0000
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"On June 20, crews of the Geran-2 and Geran-2 Seeker kamikaze drones carried out a series of high-precision strikes on a fuel storage facility [located] near the settlement of Gubinikha [Hubynykha] in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which was used to supply transport of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. The footage from real-time objective monitoring equipment showed the destruction of a number of storage facilities and a huge fire, the ministry added.
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Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - Defense Ministry
2026-06-21T16:46+0000
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dnepropetrovsk, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, uav, drones, military drones, drone strike, drone attack
dnepropetrovsk, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, uav, drones, military drones, drone strike, drone attack
Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Geran-2 drones struck a Ukrainian military facility that held fuel and lubricants in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On June 20, crews of the Geran-2 and Geran-2 Seeker kamikaze drones carried out a series of high-precision strikes on a fuel storage facility [located] near the settlement of Gubinikha [Hubynykha] in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which was used to supply transport of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
The footage from real-time objective monitoring equipment showed the destruction of a number of storage facilities and a huge fire, the ministry added.
12 August 2025, 16:07 GMT