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Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD
Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Geran-2 drones struck a Ukrainian military facility that held fuel and lubricants in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"On June 20, crews of the Geran-2 and Geran-2 Seeker kamikaze drones carried out a series of high-precision strikes on a fuel storage facility [located] near the settlement of Gubinikha [Hubynykha] in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which was used to supply transport of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. The footage from real-time objective monitoring equipment showed the destruction of a number of storage facilities and a huge fire, the ministry added.
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Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - Defense Ministry
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Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - Defense Ministry
2026-06-21T16:46+0000
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Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD

16:46 GMT 21.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Geran-2 drones struck a Ukrainian military facility that held fuel and lubricants in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On June 20, crews of the Geran-2 and Geran-2 Seeker kamikaze drones carried out a series of high-precision strikes on a fuel storage facility [located] near the settlement of Gubinikha [Hubynykha] in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which was used to supply transport of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
The footage from real-time objective monitoring equipment showed the destruction of a number of storage facilities and a huge fire, the ministry added.
Russian drone guides Su-34s & Gerans to devastating hit on Ukrainian armor in Sumy - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Drone Guides Su-34s & Gerans to Devastating Hit on Ukrainian Armor in Sumy
12 August 2025, 16:07 GMT
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