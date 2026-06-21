https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-geran-2-drones-hit-ukraines-fuel-storage-facility---mod-1124339762.html

Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD

Russian Geran-2 Drones Hit Ukraine's Fuel Storage Facility - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian Geran-2 drones struck a Ukrainian military facility that held fuel and lubricants in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-06-21T16:46+0000

2026-06-21T16:46+0000

2026-06-21T16:46+0000

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"On June 20, crews of the Geran-2 and Geran-2 Seeker kamikaze drones carried out a series of high-precision strikes on a fuel storage facility [located] near the settlement of Gubinikha [Hubynykha] in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which was used to supply transport of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. The footage from real-time objective monitoring equipment showed the destruction of a number of storage facilities and a huge fire, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/russian-drone-guides-su-34s--gerans-to-devastating-hit-on-ukrainian-armor-in-sumy-1122600980.html

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dnepropetrovsk, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, uav, drones, military drones, drone strike, drone attack