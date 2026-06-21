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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/strait-of-hormuz-remains-closed--reports-1124338393.html
Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed – Reports
Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed – Reports
Sputnik International
The Strait of Hormuz remains closed after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy suspended the issuance of passage permits to vessels until further notice, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Iranian armed forces.
2026-06-21T10:04+0000
2026-06-21T10:04+0000
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Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, are set to begin in Burgenstock on Sunday. They are expected to be held behind closed doors. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260620/iran-to-close-hormuz-strait-over-israeli-lebanon-attacks--military-command-1124336859.html
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Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed – Reports

10:04 GMT 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Strait of Hormuz remains closed after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy suspended the issuance of passage permits to vessels until further notice, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Iranian armed forces.
Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, are set to begin in Burgenstock on Sunday. They are expected to be held behind closed doors.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2026
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