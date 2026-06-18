https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/despite-iran-us-deal-shipping-giants-give-hormuz-the-cold-shoulder-1124325565.html
Despite Iran-US Deal, Shipping Giants Give Hormuz the Cold Shoulder
Despite Iran-US Deal, Shipping Giants Give Hormuz the Cold Shoulder
Sputnik International
Major carriers are in no hurry to send their vessels back through the chokepoint that carries roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil and LNG, reports SCMP citing industry insiders and vessel-tracking data.
2026-06-18T06:40+0000
2026-06-18T06:40+0000
2026-06-18T06:40+0000
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The MoU signed by the US and Iran reportedly promises to restore safe commercial shipping, but Danish giant Maersk, together with Norway-based Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Japan-headquartered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines remain skeptical. Only Hapag-Lloyd, a global leader in container shipping, is cited as expressing hope of resuming soon.The reasons for skepticism are practical:What matters most to the shipping sector is not rhetoric but tangible realities on the ground—navigational safety, the pace of mine-clearance operations, insurance premiums, and restored confidence among shipowners, charterers, lenders, and insurers—a regional manager at Veson Nautical, a leading provider of maritime freight and fleet management software, was cited as saying.Even if the deal is fully implemented, analysts expect a slow, cautious recovery rather than a sudden return to normal. The latest data from MarineTraffic underscores this caution, with no surge of vessels racing back into the strait following the announcement. Tankers and container ships are still weighing whether this breakthrough heralds a durable peace or merely another fragile pause in the volatile region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/resumption-of-transit-through-strait-of-hormuz-may-take-weeks---reports-1124315533.html
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strait of hormuz, shipping, persian gulf, maersk, memorandum of understanding (mou)
strait of hormuz, shipping, persian gulf, maersk, memorandum of understanding (mou)
Despite Iran-US Deal, Shipping Giants Give Hormuz the Cold Shoulder
Major carriers remain reluctant to transit the chokepoint—a vital conduit for roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil and LNG—according to SCMP, which cited industry insiders and vessel-tracking data.
The MoU signed by the US and Iran
reportedly promises to restore safe commercial shipping, but Danish giant Maersk, together with Norway-based Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Japan-headquartered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines remain skeptical. Only Hapag-Lloyd, a global leader in container shipping, is cited as expressing hope of resuming soon.
The reasons for skepticism are practical:
The waterway must still be cleared of all naval mines, and until that work is visibly progressing, insurers and shipowners will remain wary
Legal and financial risks remain too high pending full confirmation of the extent of the Iranian sanctions relief
What matters most to the shipping sector is not rhetoric but tangible realities on the ground—navigational safety, the pace of mine-clearance operations, insurance premiums, and restored confidence among shipowners, charterers, lenders, and insurers—a regional manager at Veson Nautical, a leading provider of maritime freight and fleet management software, was cited as saying.
Even if the deal is fully implemented
, analysts expect a slow, cautious recovery rather than a sudden return to normal.
The latest data from MarineTraffic underscores this caution, with no surge of vessels racing back into the strait following the announcement.
Tankers and container ships are still weighing whether this breakthrough heralds a durable peace or merely another fragile pause in the volatile region.