https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/despite-iran-us-deal-shipping-giants-give-hormuz-the-cold-shoulder-1124325565.html

Despite Iran-US Deal, Shipping Giants Give Hormuz the Cold Shoulder

Despite Iran-US Deal, Shipping Giants Give Hormuz the Cold Shoulder

Sputnik International

Major carriers are in no hurry to send their vessels back through the chokepoint that carries roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil and LNG, reports SCMP citing industry insiders and vessel-tracking data.

2026-06-18T06:40+0000

2026-06-18T06:40+0000

2026-06-18T06:40+0000

us-israel war on iran

strait of hormuz

shipping

persian gulf

maersk

memorandum of understanding (mou)

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The MoU signed by the US and Iran reportedly promises to restore safe commercial shipping, but Danish giant Maersk, together with Norway-based Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Japan-headquartered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines remain skeptical. Only Hapag-Lloyd, a global leader in container shipping, is cited as expressing hope of resuming soon.The reasons for skepticism are practical:What matters most to the shipping sector is not rhetoric but tangible realities on the ground—navigational safety, the pace of mine-clearance operations, insurance premiums, and restored confidence among shipowners, charterers, lenders, and insurers—a regional manager at Veson Nautical, a leading provider of maritime freight and fleet management software, was cited as saying.Even if the deal is fully implemented, analysts expect a slow, cautious recovery rather than a sudden return to normal. The latest data from MarineTraffic underscores this caution, with no surge of vessels racing back into the strait following the announcement. Tankers and container ships are still weighing whether this breakthrough heralds a durable peace or merely another fragile pause in the volatile region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/resumption-of-transit-through-strait-of-hormuz-may-take-weeks---reports-1124315533.html

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

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strait of hormuz, shipping, persian gulf, maersk, memorandum of understanding (mou)