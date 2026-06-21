https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-iran-talks-to-focus-on-implementing-memorandum-provisions---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124338862.html

US-Iran Talks to Focus on Implementing Memorandum Provisions - Iranian Foreign Ministry

US-Iran Talks to Focus on Implementing Memorandum Provisions - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran's focus during negotiations with the United States in Switzerland will be on the implementation of provisions of the memorandum of understanding that stipulate an end to fighting on all fronts, the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports and unfreezing of Iranian assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said on Sunday.

2026-06-21T12:02+0000

2026-06-21T12:02+0000

2026-06-21T12:02+0000

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"According to Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding, the start of negotiations on a final agreement depends on the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11. Without the implementation of these provisions, especially Article 1 (the end of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon), it is impossible to move to the stage of negotiations on a final agreement. Today’s talks are focused on implementing the above-mentioned articles, particularly Article 1, as well as reviewing measures envisaged for the implementation of Article 10 (the issue of Iranian oil exports) and Article 11 (the unfreezing of Iranian assets)," Baghaei wrote on his official X account. Articles 1, 4, and 5 of the memorandum provide for a permanent ceasefire and mutual non-aggression between Iran and the United States, the lifting of the US naval blockade, the withdrawal of nearby US forces and the restoration of safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz alongside regional discussions on its future administration. Articles 10 and 11 provide for US waivers for Iranian oil exports and related financial services, as well as the release of Iran’s frozen assets and funds under mutually agreed procedures. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-iran-talks-set-to-begin-on-sunday-morning---swiss-foreign-ministry-1124337792.html

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iran, middle east, strait of hormuz, switzerland, iranian foreign ministry, us, frozen assets, peace negotiations, negotiations, negotiating process, negotiation