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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/worlds-first-trillionaire-musk-calls-on-us-government-to-distribute-federal-funds-1124337947.html
World's First Trillionaire Musk Calls on US Government to Distribute Federal Funds
World's First Trillionaire Musk Calls on US Government to Distribute Federal Funds
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur and the world’s first trillionaire, Elon Musk, has called on the US government to distribute money directly to citizens from the Treasury.
2026-06-21T09:19+0000
2026-06-21T09:19+0000
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"Better just to send money directly to the people from the Treasury. So long as the increase in goods &amp; services exceeds the increase in the money supply, which will be the case with AI &amp; robots, there will not be inflation. In fact, my prediction is that we will desperately be fighting deflation!" Musk said on X. He was responding to a clip from an interview with US Vice President JD Vance, who said the White House plans to bring every major artificial intelligence company in the country under its control. Musk became the world's first trillionaire in history after his SpaceX rocket and AI company went public last week.
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World's First Trillionaire Musk Calls on US Government to Distribute Federal Funds

09:19 GMT 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Susan WalshTesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur and the world’s first trillionaire, Elon Musk, has called on the US government to distribute money directly to citizens from the Treasury.
"Better just to send money directly to the people from the Treasury. So long as the increase in goods & services exceeds the increase in the money supply, which will be the case with AI & robots, there will not be inflation. In fact, my prediction is that we will desperately be fighting deflation!" Musk said on X.
He was responding to a clip from an interview with US Vice President JD Vance, who said the White House plans to bring every major artificial intelligence company in the country under its control.
Musk became the world's first trillionaire in history after his SpaceX rocket and AI company went public last week.
Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2026
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