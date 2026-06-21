https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/worlds-first-trillionaire-musk-calls-on-us-government-to-distribute-federal-funds-1124337947.html

World's First Trillionaire Musk Calls on US Government to Distribute Federal Funds

World's First Trillionaire Musk Calls on US Government to Distribute Federal Funds

Sputnik International

US entrepreneur and the world’s first trillionaire, Elon Musk, has called on the US government to distribute money directly to citizens from the Treasury.

2026-06-21T09:19+0000

2026-06-21T09:19+0000

2026-06-21T09:19+0000

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"Better just to send money directly to the people from the Treasury. So long as the increase in goods & services exceeds the increase in the money supply, which will be the case with AI & robots, there will not be inflation. In fact, my prediction is that we will desperately be fighting deflation!" Musk said on X. He was responding to a clip from an interview with US Vice President JD Vance, who said the White House plans to bring every major artificial intelligence company in the country under its control. Musk became the world's first trillionaire in history after his SpaceX rocket and AI company went public last week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/paris-summons-elon-musk-ex-ceo-of-x-to-testify-amid-recent-searches---prosecutors-office-1123572566.html

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