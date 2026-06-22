International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/china-bans-state-procurement-of-goods-from-46-us-companies---finance-ministry-1124340923.html
China Bans State Procurement of Goods From 46 US Companies - Finance Ministry
China Bans State Procurement of Goods From 46 US Companies - Finance Ministry
Sputnik International
China has released a list of 46 US companies, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, from which it is prohibited to purchase any products through government procurement, the Chinese Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.
2026-06-22T07:02+0000
2026-06-22T07:02+0000
world
china
us
trade
trade war
us-china trade war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/05/1121744264_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_f181e2df28098145c30f8fed2f2e01a2.jpg
"In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, a decision has been made to impose relevant measures against 46 US companies within the framework of government procurement activities," the ministry said in a statement. Chinese companies are prohibited from procuring products manufactured by the 46 US companies in question, with the exception of US-invested enterprises operating in China. The list includes Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Missiles &amp; Defense, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems, as well as Boeing Defense, Space &amp; Security, Inter-Coastal Electronics, Teledyne FLIR, VSE Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, Dedrone by Axon, Oceaneering International, and DZYNE Technologies. The restrictions also apply to Elbit Systems of America, Epirus, AeroVironment, Exelis, Alliant Techsystems, BAE Systems, Cyberlux Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Shield AI, and Summit Technologies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/chinas-economy-and-industrial-base-give-it-leverage-the-us-no-longer-holds-unilaterally-1124132257.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/05/1121744264_60:0:1837:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_7437d1792891c3e92a0f033a03aa47e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, trade, trade war, us-china trade war
china, us, trade, trade war, us-china trade war

China Bans State Procurement of Goods From 46 US Companies - Finance Ministry

07:02 GMT 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / NG HAN GUANChinese vendors at a clothing stall wait near Chinese and US flags for customers in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept 6, 2005.
Chinese vendors at a clothing stall wait near Chinese and US flags for customers in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept 6, 2005. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / NG HAN GUAN
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has released a list of 46 US companies, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, from which it is prohibited to purchase any products through government procurement, the Chinese Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.
"In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, a decision has been made to impose relevant measures against 46 US companies within the framework of government procurement activities," the ministry said in a statement.
Chinese companies are prohibited from procuring products manufactured by the 46 US companies in question, with the exception of US-invested enterprises operating in China.
The list includes Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Inter-Coastal Electronics, Teledyne FLIR, VSE Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, Dedrone by Axon, Oceaneering International, and DZYNE Technologies.
The restrictions also apply to Elbit Systems of America, Epirus, AeroVironment, Exelis, Alliant Techsystems, BAE Systems, Cyberlux Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Shield AI, and Summit Technologies.
As part of a major push towards automation, the first robots-only factory is being built in China's Dongguan manufacturing hub, reducing human employees to a bare minimum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
Analysis
China’s Economy and Industrial Base Give It Leverage the US no Longer Holds Unilaterally
15 May, 17:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала