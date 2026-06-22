https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/china-bans-state-procurement-of-goods-from-46-us-companies---finance-ministry-1124340923.html
China Bans State Procurement of Goods From 46 US Companies - Finance Ministry
China Bans State Procurement of Goods From 46 US Companies - Finance Ministry
Sputnik International
China has released a list of 46 US companies, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, from which it is prohibited to purchase any products through government procurement, the Chinese Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.
2026-06-22T07:02+0000
2026-06-22T07:02+0000
2026-06-22T07:02+0000
world
china
us
trade
trade war
us-china trade war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/05/1121744264_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_f181e2df28098145c30f8fed2f2e01a2.jpg
"In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, a decision has been made to impose relevant measures against 46 US companies within the framework of government procurement activities," the ministry said in a statement. Chinese companies are prohibited from procuring products manufactured by the 46 US companies in question, with the exception of US-invested enterprises operating in China. The list includes Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Inter-Coastal Electronics, Teledyne FLIR, VSE Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, Dedrone by Axon, Oceaneering International, and DZYNE Technologies. The restrictions also apply to Elbit Systems of America, Epirus, AeroVironment, Exelis, Alliant Techsystems, BAE Systems, Cyberlux Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Shield AI, and Summit Technologies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/chinas-economy-and-industrial-base-give-it-leverage-the-us-no-longer-holds-unilaterally-1124132257.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/05/1121744264_60:0:1837:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_7437d1792891c3e92a0f033a03aa47e8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, us, trade, trade war, us-china trade war
china, us, trade, trade war, us-china trade war
China Bans State Procurement of Goods From 46 US Companies - Finance Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has released a list of 46 US companies, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, from which it is prohibited to purchase any products through government procurement, the Chinese Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.
"In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, a decision has been made to impose relevant measures against 46 US companies within the framework of government procurement activities," the ministry said in a statement.
Chinese companies are prohibited from procuring products manufactured by the 46 US companies in question, with the exception of US-invested enterprises operating in China
.
The list includes Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Inter-Coastal Electronics, Teledyne FLIR, VSE Corporation, Cubic Global Defense, Dedrone by Axon, Oceaneering International, and DZYNE Technologies.
The restrictions also apply to Elbit Systems of America, Epirus, AeroVironment, Exelis, Alliant Techsystems, BAE Systems, Cyberlux Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Shield AI, and Summit Technologies.